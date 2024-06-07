Juice Generation Launches Juiced Gelato

Gelato is an ideal summer indulgence. And now, Juice Generation is offering an iteration of the Italian favorite that’s not only delicious but healthy, too.

Juice Generation launched Juiced Gelato earlier this week with plenty of fruity fanfare in New York City. The brand's new line of gelato is made with fresh and organic produce.

“We’re embarking on a new chapter with the launch of Juiced Gelato, a celebration of 25 years of innovation and growth at Juice Generation," says Eric Helms, founder and CEO of Juice Generation.

Juiced Gelato comes in an array of unique flavors, with some mirroring popular juice flavors including Get Your Green On, Supa Dupa Greens, Citrus Super C, and Spicy Lemon, alongside newer options such as Celery and Carrot-Apple Ginger.

The collection was created over the course of a year with the help of Cristiano Rossi, an Italian gelato expert, according to Juice Generation. The end result is meant to fuse Italian craftsmanship with Juice Generation’s “farm-to-scoop” ethos, made with organically sourced vegetables and fruits.

Appetito had the chance to sample some of the flavors at the brand’s Meatpacking location — and each offering was delicious — though we wouldn’t call it an exact match to what we know to be gelato. The plant-based gelato flavors are more akin to sorbetto (or sorbet). The texture is smooth and it feels somehow creamy though each is dairy-free.

Alongside its new icy options, Juice Generation also launched its Crunch Cones, created with upcycled cold-pressed juice pulp and chickpea and lentil flours. The cones, which taste almost like a cookie — albeit a healthy cookie — complement the gelato flavors nicely.

"From our roots in making fresh, raw juices accessible to New Yorkers, we've continually sought out new ways to inspire healthier living,” says Helms. “Juiced Gelato is the latest expression of our commitment to pushing boundaries and providing our community with deliciously nutritious options that reflect our passion for wellness and innovation."

Juice Generation launched its newest additions at its Meatpacking and Williamsburg locations in New York City this week. Starting in July, Juiced Gelato will be available to ship nationwide.