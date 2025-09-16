Skip to Content
Leonardo DiCaprio Invests in Sustainable Champagne Telmont

Champagne Telmont, backed by Leonardo DiCaprio, blends more than a century of tradition with a bold sustainability program that redefines luxury.

10:00 AM EDT on September 16, 2025

Bottle of Champagne Telmont Réserve de la Terre with glasses

Réserve de la Terre embodies Telmont’s organic commitment. All photos courtesy of Champagne Telmont

A Legacy Born from Rebellion

Champagne Telmont was founded in 1912, in the aftermath of the Champagne riots, a turbulent period that reshaped the region’s wine industry. Four generations later, the house remains guided by its founding principle - the wine will be good if the Earth is beautiful. This vision, passed down through time, continues to shape every bottle that leaves the estate.

In the Name of Mother Nature

Pouring Champagne Telmont into glasses at a tasting
Champagne Telmont served during a tasting session.

In 2021, Champagne Telmont introduced its ambitious program, In the Name of Mother Nature. The initiative is more than marketing. It’s a commitment to transforming the way champagne is produced. Telmont is the only house aiming for 100 percent organic grapes while eliminating packaging waste and banning airfreight.

The brand also refuses to use heavy or transparent bottles, both of which increase carbon emissions. Instead, Telmont has created the lightest champagne bottle on the market and transitioned to new glass that reduces environmental impact. Their vineyards and facilities run entirely on renewable energy, and tractors are powered by biofuels.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Support

Rows of oak casks glowing in Champagne Telmont’s cellar
Oak casks aging Champagne Telmont in the cellar.

In 2022, actor and environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio became an investor in Champagne Telmont, lending his voice to amplify their mission. Known for his dedication to climate action, DiCaprio’s connection highlights Telmont’s global message that sustainability belongs at the heart of luxury. His partnership has drawn worldwide attention to the house and to its pioneering vision for champagne.

Champagne That Honors the Earth

Champagne Telmont glasses and decanter on a Seguin Moreau barrel
Glasses and decanter of Champagne Telmont resting on a Seguin Moreau barrel.

Telmont’s wines balance freshness with structure, delivering subtle acidity and long finishes. This elegant style speaks to their respect for the land as much as to winemaking tradition.

Among their cuvées, Réserve de la Terre stands as a milestone. Released in 2021, this champagne represents Telmont’s mission to protect the Earth while delivering an extraordinary expression of terroir. It is proof that sustainability and quality can go hand in hand.

Tasting the Future

With Leonardo DiCaprio by their side, the house continues to push boundaries, not just for champagne but for the entire wine industry, setting an example that others may one day follow.

Learn more about Telmont’s commitments.
Explore Réserve de la Terre.

