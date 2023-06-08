Marc Vetri Opens Pizzeria Salvy in Philadelphia

Marc Vetri, the acclaimed Philadelphia chef behind the Vetri Family Restaurant Group, this week debuted Pizzeria Salvy. Vetri devoted the restaurant, in the Comcast Technology Center in central Philadelphia, to the theme of his father, even modeling their logo off of his dad Sal’s signature glasses. And just in time for Father’s Day!

The new concept changes things up a bit from his acclaimed Pizzeria Vetri, which has four locations and specializes in Neapolitan pies. At Pizzeria Salvy, the menu features salads and antipasti, and a “curated selection of 12-inch pizzas, as well as Philly-style slices at lunch,” according to the restaurant’s website.

The site also lists “Sal’s rules to live by,” which include the senior Vetri’s three main affirmations: “Always work for yourself, always use beef, veal and pork in meatballs, and always have integrity.” Of course, “Sal’s Meatballs” make an appearance on the menu.

Vetri hypes his latest venture on his Instagram, writing a sort of manifesto: “Pizza for me is basically bread with good shit on it. There’s no secret. My style has been evolving for 30 years and I feel it’s the best it’s ever been. Understand fermentation, flavor, milling, buy good ingredients and put minimal toppings on the pizza. Simple! Gimme a break with what style it is.”

Well, the expectations are set for Pizzeria Salvy, and it’s clear that Vetri’s style and technique was very much influenced by his own father’s teachings.