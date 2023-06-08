Skip to Content
Marc Vetri Opens Pizzeria Salvy in Philadelphia

Philly’s Italian-food all-star takes another swing at pizza with a new concept devoted to his father.

10:00 AM EDT on June 8, 2023

Pizzeria Salvy logo on wall; glimpse of the restaurant at right.

Pizzeria Salvy, the latest restaurant from Philadelphia chef Marc Vetri, opened this week.

Marc Vetri, the acclaimed Philadelphia chef behind the Vetri Family Restaurant Group, this week debuted Pizzeria Salvy. Vetri devoted the restaurant, in the Comcast Technology Center in central Philadelphia, to the theme of his father, even modeling their logo off of his dad Sal’s signature glasses. And just in time for Father’s Day!

The new concept changes things up a bit from his acclaimed Pizzeria Vetri, which has four locations and specializes in Neapolitan pies. At Pizzeria Salvy, the menu features salads and antipasti, and a “curated selection of 12-inch pizzas, as well as Philly-style slices at lunch,” according to the restaurant’s website

The site also lists “Sal’s rules to live by,” which include the senior Vetri’s three main affirmations: “Always work for yourself, always use beef, veal and pork in meatballs, and always have integrity.” Of course, “Sal’s Meatballs” make an appearance on the menu.

Vetri hypes his latest venture on his Instagram, writing a sort of manifesto: “Pizza for me is basically bread with good shit on it. There’s no secret. My style has been evolving for 30 years and I feel it’s the best it’s ever been. Understand fermentation, flavor, milling, buy good ingredients and put minimal toppings on the pizza. Simple! Gimme a break with what style it is.” 

Well, the expectations are set for Pizzeria Salvy, and it’s clear that Vetri’s style and technique was very much influenced by his own father’s teachings. 

