Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
News

Marcella Hazan on Screen: The Story of an Italian Food Icon

She never planned to become famous—or even cook. But Marcella Hazan transformed home kitchens across America. A new documentary captures her life, legacy, and the quiet power of doing things the right way.

9:00 AM EDT on May 19, 2025

Marcella Hazan smiling at the camera in her Venice kitchen, surrounded by cooking tools and ingredients.

Marcella Hazan at home in her Venice kitchen, 1989. Courtesy of Greenwich Entertainment.

Marcella Hazan didn’t plan to become one of the most influential voices in Italian cooking. She didn’t grow up in restaurant kitchens or train under famous chefs. In fact, she never even cooked until she moved to America in her thirties.

But what began as a personal journey in a new country became a culinary legacy. Marcella, a new feature-length documentary from director Peter Miller, opened in theatres and online last week to critical acclaim. It was even recently nominated for a James Beard Award for Best Documentary. Through archival footage, intimate interviews, and quiet moments in the kitchen, the film captures the life and legacy of a woman who redefined how Americans cook Italian food.

From the Lab to the Kitchen

Black-and-white photo of Marcella and Victor Hazan smiling at each other in the 1950s.
A young Marcella and Victor Hazan, partners in life and in the kitchen. Courtesy of Greenwich Entertainment.

Born in Cesenatico, Italy in 1924, Marcella was a scientist before anything else. She earned doctorates in biology and natural sciences, and spent her early career teaching. A childhood accident in Egypt left her with permanent damage to her right arm, but she never let that slow her down.

In 1955, she married Victor Hazan and moved to New York. It was there, far from home and familiar ingredients, that she began cooking for the first time. With one hand and no formal training, she slowly pieced together the dishes she remembered from Italy - not from recipes, but from taste and instinct.

How a Cooking Class Changed Everything

Marcella Hazan tasting food from a wooden spoon in her Venice kitchen.
Marcella Hazan in her Venice kitchen, tasting greens as a full spread of seafood and vegetables waits on the counter. Courtesy of Greenwich Entertainment.

The shift from home cook to culinary authority happened by accident. After signing up for a Chinese cooking class in Manhattan, Marcella was asked to step in when the instructor dropped out. Her classmates were captivated when she began teaching Italian cooking. Word spread quickly, and soon she was teaching regular classes out of her apartment.

A visit from The New York Times food editor Craig Claiborne led to a half-page feature. Then, Julia Child became a fan, and a book deal quickly followed. Marcella resisted at first, as she didn’t write in English. But Victor stepped in to translate, and together they published The Classic Italian Cook Book in 1973.

Over the next few decades, Marcella became a household name. Her books weren’t just collections of recipes - they were Italian cooking guides that helped many people learn how to cook. She didn’t believe in shortcuts, but in building flavor, seasoning with care, and never compromising on quality.

In the new film, chefs like Jacques Pépin, Lidia Bastianich, April Bloomfield, and Steve Sando speak to her impact. So does her son Giuliano, who continues to teach his mother’s techniques. These interviews are layered with scenes of cooking, real kitchens and real people.

Promotional poster for the Marcella documentary showing her smiling over a skillet.
The official poster for Marcella, the new documentary capturing the life of the Italian cooking legend. Courtesy of Greenwich Entertainment.

Marcella and Victor eventually retired to Florida, where she continued to write and teach until her passing in 2013. Today, her books remain essential.

Marcella changed lives through the act of making dinner. The film is structured like her food - simple yet meaningful. This documentary reminds us why she mattered then - and why she still does today.

Check here for more information and how to watch Marcella

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Features

An Italian Food Trek from Toronto to the South Pacific of Costa Rica

The owner of acclaimed Seba's Restaurant in Costa Rica shares his Italian food journey that began in Toronto.

Sebastian Gallucci
May 19, 2025
News

Italian Inspired Seafood Restaurant PISCES Opens at Wynn Las Vegas

PISCES at Wynn Las Vegas brings Italian seafood staples like spaghettini and orata to the Strip, served in a glamorous space inspired by Murano glass.

May 16, 2025
Serie A

Serie A: Napoli-Inter Title Fight and Cannoli-Fueled Clashes

Soccer columnist Justin Patulli selects key Serie A matches for the coming weekend and suggests Italian snacks for pairing.

May 15, 2025
See all posts