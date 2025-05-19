Marcella Hazan on Screen: The Story of an Italian Food Icon

Marcella Hazan didn’t plan to become one of the most influential voices in Italian cooking. She didn’t grow up in restaurant kitchens or train under famous chefs. In fact, she never even cooked until she moved to America in her thirties.

But what began as a personal journey in a new country became a culinary legacy. Marcella, a new feature-length documentary from director Peter Miller, opened in theatres and online last week to critical acclaim. It was even recently nominated for a James Beard Award for Best Documentary. Through archival footage, intimate interviews, and quiet moments in the kitchen, the film captures the life and legacy of a woman who redefined how Americans cook Italian food.

From the Lab to the Kitchen

A young Marcella and Victor Hazan, partners in life and in the kitchen. Courtesy of Greenwich Entertainment.

Born in Cesenatico, Italy in 1924, Marcella was a scientist before anything else. She earned doctorates in biology and natural sciences, and spent her early career teaching. A childhood accident in Egypt left her with permanent damage to her right arm, but she never let that slow her down.

In 1955, she married Victor Hazan and moved to New York. It was there, far from home and familiar ingredients, that she began cooking for the first time. With one hand and no formal training, she slowly pieced together the dishes she remembered from Italy - not from recipes, but from taste and instinct.

How a Cooking Class Changed Everything

Marcella Hazan in her Venice kitchen, tasting greens as a full spread of seafood and vegetables waits on the counter. Courtesy of Greenwich Entertainment.

The shift from home cook to culinary authority happened by accident. After signing up for a Chinese cooking class in Manhattan, Marcella was asked to step in when the instructor dropped out. Her classmates were captivated when she began teaching Italian cooking. Word spread quickly, and soon she was teaching regular classes out of her apartment.

A visit from The New York Times food editor Craig Claiborne led to a half-page feature. Then, Julia Child became a fan, and a book deal quickly followed. Marcella resisted at first, as she didn’t write in English. But Victor stepped in to translate, and together they published The Classic Italian Cook Book in 1973.

Over the next few decades, Marcella became a household name. Her books weren’t just collections of recipes - they were Italian cooking guides that helped many people learn how to cook. She didn’t believe in shortcuts, but in building flavor, seasoning with care, and never compromising on quality.

In the new film, chefs like Jacques Pépin, Lidia Bastianich, April Bloomfield, and Steve Sando speak to her impact. So does her son Giuliano, who continues to teach his mother’s techniques. These interviews are layered with scenes of cooking, real kitchens and real people.

The official poster for Marcella, the new documentary capturing the life of the Italian cooking legend. Courtesy of Greenwich Entertainment.

Marcella and Victor eventually retired to Florida, where she continued to write and teach until her passing in 2013. Today, her books remain essential.

Marcella changed lives through the act of making dinner. The film is structured like her food - simple yet meaningful. This documentary reminds us why she mattered then - and why she still does today.

Check here for more information and how to watch Marcella.