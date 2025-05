A specialty of Trentino, this rustic gnocchi dish was invented to make use of leftover bread and the herbs picked in the fields. Known in Italian as Strangolapreti, literally translated as “priest chokers,” this spinach gnocchi is easy to make and a delicious way to avoid food waste while taking advantage of seasonal herbs.

Adapted from The Regional Italian Cookbook by The Silver Spoon (Phaidon, US $59.95, 2025)