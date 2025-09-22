Masseria Caffè and Bakery Now Open in West Palm Beach

There is something about the sound of bread being pulled from the oven that makes a café feel like home. At the new Masseria Caffè in West Palm Beach, the shelves are lined with warm loaves, golden cornetti, and sugar-dusted sfogliatelle that look like they came straight from Naples.

A Taste of Italy in South Florida

Guests can bring home a box of pastries from Masseria Caffè.

The bakery is known for its fresh, daily baking. Croissants, bomboloni, biscotti, and seasonal fruit tarts fill the pastry case, while the savory menu highlights sandwiches made with house-baked bread and premium ingredients. Zucchini fritti, crisp and addictive, is already a favorite.

Coffee and Community

Freshly baked pastries fill the counter at Masseria Caffè.

Masseria Caffè pours Kimbo espresso alongside its sweets and sandwiches, adding another layer of Italian tradition to mornings on South Dixie Highway.

“We take pride in creating food that reflects both the craftsmanship of Italy and the vibrancy of this neighborhood,” said Vito Coladonato, Founder of Masseria Caffè. “West Palm Beach is the perfect community for us to share our passion for freshly baked breads, artisanal pastries, and the highest-quality ingredients.”

Where to Find It

Masseria Caffè and Bakery is now open at 5505 S. Dixie Hwy. Ste. 4, West Palm Beach, FL 33405. For more information and the full menu, visit their website or follow @MasseriaCaffe on Instagram.