Minuto Bauli Opens in Union Square Today

Minuto Bauli, the new Italian bakery and café, officially opens its doors today, May 21, in New York City’s Union Square. Located at 866 Broadway, the shop brings a century of Veronese baking tradition to life with a daily lineup of oven-baked pastries made from the Bauli family’s cherished Futura mother yeast.

Minuto Bauli opens at 866 Broadway in Union Square. Photo credit: Molly Tavoletti.

To celebrate the grand opening, for the first 100 minutes the guests in line will receive a complimentary Minuto Bauli - a gesture meant to share the joy of Italian baking, one warm, filled pastry at a time. Doors open at 11:00 a.m.

Inside Minuto Bauli’s New York flagship. Photo credit: Molly Tavoletti.

The New York opening isn’t just the first U.S. location for Minuto Bauli - it’s the beginning of a broader expansion. Inside, the brand blends sleek design with a subtle tribute to Italian café culture, from a lilac-wrapped vintage Vespa to signature pastry displays. Every detail is meant to echo the warmth and tradition of a neighborhood pasticceria, while still feeling right at home in the heart of Manhattan.

Customizable Minuto Bauli pastries topped with pistachios and berry crumble. Photo credit: Molly Tavoletti.

