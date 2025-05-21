Skip to Content
News

Minuto Bauli Opens in Union Square Today

The Italian bakery brand brings its signature filled pastries and espresso to New York, with a giveaway for opening day.

10:00 AM EDT on May 21, 2025

Close-up of a hazelnut-topped Minuto Bauli pastry in a branded box.

A warm Minuto Bauli topped with chopped hazelnuts and powdered sugar. Photo credit: Molly Tavoletti.

Minuto Bauli, the new Italian bakery and café, officially opens its doors today, May 21, in New York City’s Union Square. Located at 866 Broadway, the shop brings a century of Veronese baking tradition to life with a daily lineup of oven-baked pastries made from the Bauli family’s cherished Futura mother yeast.

Exterior of Minuto Bauli’s Union Square store with pastel storefront and yellow café chairs.
Minuto Bauli opens at 866 Broadway in Union Square. Photo credit: Molly Tavoletti.

To celebrate the grand opening, for the first 100 minutes the guests in line will receive a complimentary Minuto Bauli - a gesture meant to share the joy of Italian baking, one warm, filled pastry at a time. Doors open at 11:00 a.m.

Interior of Minuto Bauli’s Union Square location with baking station and pastel décor.
Inside Minuto Bauli’s New York flagship. Photo credit: Molly Tavoletti.

The New York opening isn’t just the first U.S. location for Minuto Bauli - it’s the beginning of a broader expansion. Inside, the brand blends sleek design with a subtle tribute to Italian café culture, from a lilac-wrapped vintage Vespa to signature pastry displays. Every detail is meant to echo the warmth and tradition of a neighborhood pasticceria, while still feeling right at home in the heart of Manhattan.

Two filled Minuto Bauli pastries topped with chopped pistachios and berry crumble.
Customizable Minuto Bauli pastries topped with pistachios and berry crumble. Photo credit: Molly Tavoletti.

For more on what to expect, read our full feature here: Minuto Bauli’s Pastries Bring Italian Craft to New York

Read More:

