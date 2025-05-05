Minuto Bauli Brings Fresh Italian Pastries to New York

A new wave of sweetness is about to sweep through New York. A beloved Italian bakery with more than a century of history is making its U.S. debut. Minuto Bauli, known for its tender pastries and rich fillings, is opening in New York City this month. The brand’s signature treats—made with dough prepared in Italy and baked fresh in Manhattan—offer New Yorkers a chance to experience an authentic taste of Verona in the heart of Union Square.

Minuto Bauli team member offering a freshly baked pastry. Courtesy of Minuto Bauli.

Renowned for its specialty Futura mother yeast, Minuto Bauli’s secret lies in its specialty baking process. The dough is thoughtfully prepared in Italy by master bakers using quality, whole ingredients. It is then shipped to New York, where it partakes in a 12-hour rising process. The finished product is baked on-site for 20 minutes, served hot, steamy, and filled with an assortment of to-die-for james, creams, and crunchy toppings.

The 100-year old company traces its roots to pastry chef Ruggero Bauli, who mastered and refined the delicate art of pastry-making. What started as a tiny bakery in Verona has now expanded to over six cities throughout Italy, as well as Austria, before taking on the American market. Ruggero’s dedication transformed a humble bakery into a beloved national sensation, expanding his product line to include everything from Panettone to Pandori. Bauli’s products are in over 70 countries worldwide and the brand continues to grow.

Minuto Bauli pastries pulled fresh from the oven—baked daily and ready to serve.

Minuto Bauli’s New York location brings a sweet moment of indulgence to the city, offering pastries that are as fresh and tender as they are flavorful. With a variety of fillings—from hazelnut and pistachio to apricot, dark chocolate, whipped cream, and mixed berry jam—there’s a perfect bite for every craving, offering the charm of a classic Italian treat.

Whether you're stopping in for a quick pick-me-up or lingering over something warm and sweet, Minuto Bauli offers a little taste of Verona—right in the heart of Manhattan. Minuto Bauli New York opens on this May 21 at 866 Broadway in Union Square. For more information and updates, visit their website or social media.