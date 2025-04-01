Vinitaly and the City Brings a Toast to Verona this April

Verona, located in the Veneto region in northern Italy, is about to become the wine capital of the world—again. From April 4th to 6th, 2025, Vinitaly and the City returns, transforming the city's historic center into a vibrant celebration of Italian wine, culture, and culinary tradition. This isn't your average wine festival. It's a three-day experience that celebrates heritage and food, all set against the stunning backdrop of Verona’s cobblestone streets and centuries-old piazzas.

Unlike the main Vinitaly trade event, which is reserved for industry professionals, Vinitaly and the City is open to the public. Locals and travelers can sample wines from every corner of Italy—from the hills of Sicily to the vineyards of Trentino.

Verona comes alive with the return of Vinitaly.

The city comes alive in a way that feels electric. In the nearby Cortile del Tribunale, wine meets gastronomy as visitors can pair sips with artisanal bites. The Cortile Mercato Vecchio is where emerging wines and lesser-known producers shine, while those seeking a truly elevated experience can head to the top of Torre dei Lamberti for panoramic views of Verona and a glass of bubbly in hand.

Beyond the wine, there's music, art, and conversation. Workshops and wine talks offer a chance to dive deeper into what’s in your glass, while live performances keep the energy high long into the night.

Entry requires a Carnet Token, which includes four tastings, a commemorative wine glass with a neck holder (so you’re free to roam hands-free), and access to select experiences and discounts. Tickets start at €16.50 online if purchased in advance.

Vinitaly offers workshops and wine talks.

If you're going to be anywhere in Italy in early April, make it Verona. Whether you're a wine expert or just someone who appreciates a good glass of red with friends, Vinitaly and the City is the kind of event that makes you fall in love with Italy all over again.

Can’t make it to Verona in time? Vinitaly and the City is hitting the road—this time making a stop in Calabria at the Sibari Archaeological Park . For three full days (August 30 - September 1, 2025), wine lovers can expect tastings, talks, master classes, and cultural events set against one of Italy’s most historic backdrops.

It’s not just about sipping great wine (though there’s plenty of that). This is a deep dive into Mediterranean wines, all unfolding in a place where ancient history and culture meet. If you're looking for a wine experience that blends past and present, this is it.