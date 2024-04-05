Nancy Silverton and Missy Robbins Announce Tuscan Chef Residency
Two of the best-known U.S. names in Italian cuisine will be chefs in residence at luxury boutique hotel Monteverdi Tuscany in September, as part of a five-night exclusive experience for 30 guests. Here’s how to book a spot and what else to know.
