Nancy Silverton and Missy Robbins Announce Tuscan Chef Residency

Two of the best-known U.S. names in Italian cuisine will be chefs in residence at luxury boutique hotel Monteverdi Tuscany in September, as part of a five-night exclusive experience for 30 guests. Here’s how to book a spot and what else to know.

12:03 PM EDT on April 5, 2024

Nancy Silverton and chefs

Nancy Silverton (Foreground, left) in the kitchen at Monteverdi Tuscany. Photo: Monteverdi Tuscany

Nancy Silverton and Missy Robbins are heading to Tuscany this fall to serve as chefs-in-residence for an intimate group of guests at a boutique hotel in a hillside village from September 24-29, 2024.

Dining table in Tuscany
A dining table at Moteverdi Tuscany, where Nancy Silverton and Missy Robbins will serve as chefs-in-residence from September 24-29, 2024. Photo: Monteverdi Tuscany

Bookings open Monday, April 8 for one of the 30 reservation spots at Monteverdi Tuscany in a medieval hilltop village overlooking the Val d’Orcia. There, the chefs will prepare family-style meals, lead excursions to visit purveyors and winemakers, and hold cooking demonstrations for guests.

Nancy Silverton
Nancy Silverton. Photo: Monteverdi Tuscany
Missy Robbins
Missy Robbins.

Silverton, the Los Angeles-based chef behind Osteria Mozza and Pizzeria Mozza, and Robbins, whose Brooklyn restaurants include Lilia and Misi, collaborated on the itinerary and program with the team at Monteverdi, including the property’s Culinary Director Giancarla Bodoni. A representative tells Appetito that the schedule highlights include:

  • A welcome aperitivo alongside Silverton and Robbins, followed by a multi-course dinner prepared by Monteverdi’s executive chef. 
  • Guests will accompany the chefs on private tours and excursions, like white truffle foraging and a visit to Mulino Val D’Orcia, a family-owned flour and grain mill, as well as Fattoria Piu, a family-owned sheep’s milk farm where guests will learn the art of cheese making. 
  • The itinerary also includes concerts, wine tastings, chef-led cooking demonstrations at Monteverdi’s Culinary Academy, and family-style meals scheduled throughout the program. 

This will be Robbins’ first time as a chef in residence at Monteverdi, while Silvertone returns again after leading last year’s program alongside Dominique Crenn. 

Rates for the Chef in Residence experience start at €16,000 (approx. US $17,335) for single occupancy and €20,000 (approx. US $21,668) for double occupancy. To reserve, email travel@monteverdituscany.com or call 866.644.0787. 

