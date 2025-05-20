New York’s Dante to Pop-up at London’s Claridge’s Restaurant 

Dante is taking up residence at Claridge’s Restaurant in London for a month starting on June 30th with intent to bring the “vibrant spirit of downtown Manhattan to the heart of Mayfair.”

As part of the popup, aptly called “Dante Takes Claridge’s,” Dante will offer its signature cocktails alongside a New York-inspired menu that will be served in the style of Claridge’s.

Linden Pride, the co-owner of Dante, expressed excitement around the partnership.

“It’s a real pinch me moment to be in residence in Claridge’s, one of my favorite hotels in the world, and we can’t wait to welcome our London friends and family to raise a martini with us as Dante takes Claridge’s this summer,” Pride says.

Pride and his wife and business partner Nathalie Hudson will bring “Aperitivo Hour” to Claridge’s bar daily. The menu is set to include popular options from Dante, including The Garibaldi, Dante Martini, Negroni Bianco and a Chocolate Negroni “fountain.”

Food options are set to include Dante X Claridge’s Sliders, seafood towers and Dante’s signature burger. And, on the weekends, the pairing will offer a New York-style brunch menu with buttermilk pancakes, banana bread, huevos rancheros and more.

“We are so looking forward to welcoming long standing friends from Dante to Claridge’s Restaurant. I’m sure London will enjoy the added glamor of New York’s cocktail and dining scene with the same warm spirit of warm hospitality that we hold dear,” says Simon Attridge, culinary director at Claridge’s.

Dante has multiple locations in New York City as well as a Los Angeles establishment.