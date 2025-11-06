Osteria Mozza Lanai Opens at Four Seasons

At the Four Seasons Resort Lanai, a beloved name in Italian dining has found a new island home. Osteria Mozza, the creation of Chef Nancy Silverton, has opened its doors after a full redesign. The result brings Silverton’s Los Angeles flair to the tropics with a thoughtful use of local and clean ingredients.

From Sensei Farms to the Mozzarella Bar

Silverton’s signature Mozzarella Bar makes its Hawaiian debut here, offering antipasti and pizza prepared in a wood-fired oven fueled by local kiawe wood. The menu highlights both Italian tradition and Lanai’s agricultural bounty, like fresh lettuces from Sensei Farms, ahi tuna, and sea salt from the island’s shores. Pasta is made daily with eggs from Lanai Grown Farm, whose free-range hens produce eggs rich in color and flavor thanks to their natural diet.

Familiar Classics and Local Touches

Nancy Silverton’s signature chopped salad is made with fresh local greens, chickpeas, and cherry tomatoes.

The menu, led by Chef Eli Anderson, offers some of Silverton’s popular dishes, like Nancy’s Caesar, Ricotta and Egg Raviolo with browned butter, and Grilled Hamachi Spiedino. The pizzas, from Fennel Sausage to Funghi Misti and Bianca, with their kiawe smoke, add a distinct touch of Hawaii. And for those who start the day early, breakfast at Mozza is a new indulgence, featuring Eggs in Purgatory, Smoked Salmon Crostone, and Sourdough Waffles with maple butter.

An Elevated Island Setting

Inside, soft lighting and textured wood, along with an open-air terrace, invites guests to linger over dinner as the sun sets. The outdoor lounge feels like an extension of the landscape, blending wicker chairs, lush greenery, and ocean breezes. A private dining and wine room adds intimacy to the experience, surrounded by glowing wine walls that showcase an extensive cellar of more than 600 selections.

In the wine room, guests can gather for small celebrations and private dinners. The collection includes celebrated Italian labels, as well as Bordeaux classics and hidden gems from smaller vineyards.

Sweet Finishes and Island Memories

To end on a sweet note, the famous Butterscotch Budino takes its rightful place beside Pineapple Upside Down Cake and house-spun gelati.

Chef Nancy Silverton’s return to Lanai, an island she first visited more than three decades ago, feels like a full-circle moment. Osteria Mozza Lanai is a meeting place where Italian tradition and Hawaiian abundance come together in perfect harmony.