San Francisco’s Italian Heritage Parade Lights Up North Beach

Music, food, and family brought North Beach to life as the San Francisco’s Italian Heritage Parade honored Italian culture, community pride, and generations of tradition.

10:00 AM EDT on October 22, 2025

Crowds and fancy cars with Italian flags during the San Francisco Italian Heritage Parade in North Beach.

The 157th San Francisco Italian Heritage Parade rolled through North Beach, celebrating community, culture, and Italian pride.

North Beach came alive as the 157th San Francisco Italian Heritage Parade brought together thousands of spectators for a day of music, dancing, food, and Italian pride. The longest continuously running Italian-American parade in the country, this beloved event has been a Bay Area tradition since 1869, and this year proved to be one of its most spirited yet.

Originally slated to lead the celebration as Grand Marshal, acclaimed actor Joe Mantegna was unable to attend due to illness. Though his absence was felt, the parade’s energy and enthusiasm carried on in true Italian spirit, with attendees wishing him a speedy recovery.

Honoring Community Leaders and Heritage

Leading the celebration as 2025 Civic Grand Marshals were Sergio and Larry Nibbi, longtime community leaders recognized for their contributions to San Francisco’s Italian-American community. NBC Bay Area also partnered with the parade to spotlight the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina, adding a modern touch to the historic event.

The procession began at Fisherman’s Wharf and made its way through Columbus Avenue to Washington Square, filling the air with traditional Italian music, vibrant flags, and the laughter of families celebrating together. From classic cars to folk dancers and live musicians, the parade was a joyful display of Italian heritage.

A Feast of Food and Festivity

Musicians in red and white stripes filled the streets with lively Italian folk music during the parade festivities.
Italian musicians performing in red and white striped shirts at the San Francisco Italian Heritage Parade in North Beach.

No Italian celebration would be complete without food, and this year’s festivities offered plenty. North Beach restaurants opened their doors with special menus and outdoor seating, serving everything from wood-fired pizza and handmade pasta to cannoli and espresso.

Crowds gathered at neighborhood favorites like Tony’s Pizza Napoletana, known for its award-winning pies, and Original Joe’s North Beach, where old-school Italian hospitality met parade-day excitement. The Italian Homemade Company kept guests fueled with fresh pasta, while Mona Lisa Mare e Monti served up seafood and sandwiches that have been North Beach staples for generations. The scent of Italian street food mingled with the sound of live music, creating a feast for all the senses.

Joe Ciarallo, Vice President of the Board of Directors, reflected on the success of this year’s event:

“This year's parade exceeded all our expectations. The energy on the streets was absolutely electric—you could feel the pride and joy radiating from every family, every club, every marching group. What makes this parade special isn’t just the numbers… It’s the generations of families who come together to celebrate our Italian heritage. I couldn't be prouder of everyone who made it happen. Grazie to everyone who participated and attended!”

As the floats rolled by and the music echoed through North Beach, one thing was clear: the San Francisco Italian Heritage Parade continues to unite generations through culture, family, food, and pride.

For more information, visit sfitalianheritage.org.

