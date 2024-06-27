See Inside Montauk’s Italian-American Hot Spot, N’AMO

Heading to the Hamptons or ever further east, to Montauk, this summer? A newer restaurant entry this summer to the increasingly busy scene is N’AMO. With coastal Italian all the rage in New York City and beyond, it makes sense that one of the East Coast’s most famed seaside villages should have a place for waterfront dining with a raw bar, seasonal seafood, and pastas.

N’AMO features a menu of antipasti, crudo, daily fish specials, and pasta dishes with seafood (squid ink radiatori, dungeness crab ravioli, spaghetti with razor clams), with vegetarian and meat versions as well. There’s also chicken al limone and ribeye for the carnivores.

Since opening for the busy summer season, N’AMO has become a destination for weekend lunch and dinner, when the restaurant and its outdoor deck become a party featuring food, cocktails including spritzes, and live music.

Next week, N’AMO will start the weekend vibes early with special lunch services Thursday and Friday, July 4-5, with dance performances and live music.

Take a look at N’AMO, inside and out.

474 West Lake Dr., Montauk, NY 11954, @namoseafood, namoseafood.com, reservations via Resy

N'Amo offers waterfront dining, including outdoors on the dock.