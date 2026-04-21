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Settepani Expands in Harlem With Two New Openings

The family run New York brand adds two Harlem locations at the Davis Center and Studio Museum, bringing its total footprint to five.

10:00 AM EDT on April 21, 2026

The Settepani family, whose Brooklyn bakery has expanded to five locations across New York City.

The Settepani family, whose Brooklyn bakery has expanded to five locations across New York City.

Settepani has expanded with two new openings in Harlem, adding a concession stand at Central Park’s Davis Center and a café inside Studio Museum in Harlem. The launches bring the family-owned brand’s total footprint to five locations across New York City.

Settepani, founded in 1992 by Leah Abraham and Chef Antonio “Nino” Settepani, has grown into a longstanding presence in the city’s food scene. Today, the second generation, including Chef Bilena and Seyoum, continues to shape the brand, known for blending Sicilian and Eritrean influences.

Settepani’s new concession at the Davis Center in Central Park’s Harlem Meer serves park visitors year round.
Settepani’s new concession at the Davis Center in Central Park’s Harlem Meer serves park visitors year round.

The Davis Center location introduces a menu that works well with the park setting, with picnic baskets, pastries, panini, soups, salads, and Italian breads. The space serves a wide mix of visitors year round, as the center transitions seasonally between a pool and ice rink.

Inside the Studio Museum, the new café aligns with the institution’s reopening, placing Settepani within another key Harlem destination. Both openings reflect the company’s ongoing focus on the neighborhood, where its restaurant has long been based.

“We are very grateful to strengthen our relationship with Harlem through these two new openings,” said co-founder Leah Abraham. “Over the past decades, our family story has been shaped by our relationship with our clientele — people who began as customers and have since become friends, and, truly, part of our family.” 

More information is available at settepani.com.

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