News

The ‘A Tavola’ Series at Cecconi’s in NYC Has Umbria on the Next Menu

Cecconi's Italian restaurant in Manhattan will continue its 'A Tavola' series on June 23rd with the cuisine of Umbria in the spotlight.

10:00 AM EDT on June 3, 2025

The “A Tavola” series is at Cecconi’s in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood.

Cecconi's at The Ned Nomad is celebrating Italy’s rich culinary traditions one region at a time with their four-part A Tavola dinner series. The restaurant’s Executive Chef Luca Capasso has invited a guest chef from a specific region of Italy for a festive, one-night collaboration, bringing hyper-local flavors and heritage dishes straight to the Big Apple.

On Monday, June 23, classic dishes of the Umbrian kitchen will be served when guest chef Andrea Palumbo of Collins Restaurant at Sina Brufani, a five-star hotel located in the heart of Perugia, will prepare an authentic six-course menu. Known as Italy’s green heart, you’ll be transported to Umbria’s fertile valleys to sample tortelloni alla Norcina, delicate pasta stuffed with pork sausage, ricotta, and grated black truffle, and ‘mbrecciata, a time-tested soup made with beans and ancient grains such as farro and spelt. 

The series take a break for summer with the third dinner set for Monday, September 22, and the final dinner scheduled for Monday, November 24. The regions that will be represented have yet to be announced. 

Details:

The Umbrian dinner will be held on Monday, June 23.

A Tavola takes place at Cecconi's at The Ned Nomad located at 1170 Broadway, phone 212-722-0555.

Dinner costs $105 per person, $95 for hotel guests and Ned’s Club members. Regional wine pairings are available for an additional $65. There’s a vegetarian menu on request.

Reservations are available from 5pm until closing.

For reservations, click HERE.

