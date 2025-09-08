Skip to Content
The Italian Deli Co. Now Open in Pasadena

The Italian Deli Co. opened its doors in Pasadena, offering sandwiches, coffee, gelato, and a small Italian market for the neighborhood.

9:00 AM EDT on September 8, 2025

Community leaders and owners cut the ribbon at The Italian Deli Co. grand opening in Pasadena.

The Italian Deli Co. celebrated its grand opening on East Washington Boulevard with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by city officials and community members.

Pasadena’s New Italian Gathering Spot

Pasadena diners gained a new option this summer with the opening of The Italian Deli Co. on East Washington Boulevard. The concept combines an Italian-style deli, a trattoria, and a small Italian market under one roof. Its hours, stretching from early breakfast through late-night dining, make it a flexible stop for locals looking for coffee, lunch, dinner, or groceries.

Coffee, Sandwiches, and Gelato

Guests dining inside The Italian Deli Co. in Pasadena with staff serving and chefs preparing food behind the counter.
Inside The Italian Deli Co., guests find a trattoria-style atmosphere.

Chef Lalo directs a menu that covers a wide range of Italian food. Breakfast items such as crespelle and frittatas are served with Caffè Vergnano espresso, while later in the day guests can order sandwiches stacked with imported meats and cheeses, handmade pastas, and desserts like tiramisu and cannoli. A gelato counter, along with affogato and iced coffee drinks, has already proven popular.

Beyond the Menu

The Italian Deli Co. also stocks market goods for home cooks. Shoppers will find staples such as fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, mortadella, pasta, and sauces, alongside locally sourced produce. The owners say the goal is to create a hub where neighbors can pick up both a sandwich and ingredients for dinner at home.

Reception from the Community

Outdoor seating at The Italian Deli Co. in Pasadena with tables set along East Washington Boulevard.
The Italian Deli Co. features a shaded patio where guests can enjoy espresso, sandwiches, and gelato in the heart of Pasadena.

The restaurant held a soft opening in the weeks leading up to the official launch on August 21, drawing strong turnout from residents and local officials. The grand opening included a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by city leaders and members of the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce.

“We’ve blended a Little Italy deli with a European café to create a space for the community,” said Gary Chaglasyan, partner at United Restaurants LLC. “From morning espresso to late-night wine, the idea is to offer something for everyone in Pasadena.”

With its extended hours, shaded patio seating, and mix of café, restaurant, and market, The Italian Deli Co. is positioning itself as a multipurpose spot for the neighborhood. Early crowds suggest that Pasadena may have quickly found a new favorite stop for espresso, sandwiches, and gelato.

