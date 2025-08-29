The New York Cocktail Company Is Launching A Vesper Martini

The New York Cocktail Company (NYCC) has unveiled its latest ready-to-serve cocktail: The Vesper Martini, a drink meant to embody precision, craft and premium service in one smooth sip.

Available Sept. 1, NYCC collaborated on the new bottled martini with award-winning mixologist Takuma Watanabe, the founder and beverage director of Martiny's in New York City.

"When I moved to New York, it was to chase the dream of becoming a bartender in the best cocktail city in the world. Along the way, I fell in love with Martinis — their simplicity, precision, and elegance,” Watanabe says. “Creating a martini that carries the New York name is a true honor. Our Vesper is crisp, bright, and refined — a toast to the city that inspires me every day.”

The drink is made with Brooklyn Gin, Mancino Ambrato Vermouth and Charbay Vodka. Each bottle is intended to bring the experience of a New York City martini service to the drinker, no matter where they are.

NYCC recommends serving the drink “ice cold” with a lemon, orange or grapefruit twist.

“At the New York Cocktail Company we are reimagining how people experience world-class cocktails,” says Thiago Zanettini, CEO of The New York Cocktail Company. “Our team is passionate about partnering with the best bartenders in New York to bring classic cocktails into people’s homes. By collaborating with Takuma Watanabe, whose deep expertise and personal passion for the Martini are unmatched, allowed us to create a ready-to-serve version that brings his craft beyond the bar.”

The bottled cocktail is 375 ML and sells for $29.99. It’s available to purchase on NewYorkCocktialCompany.com and at certain California, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts retailers.

The Vesper Martini will also be served in New York City at Dante NYC, Dante West Village, Bazaar Bar at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Midnight Blue (Watanabe's jazz club) and Martiny’s.

