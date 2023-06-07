Skip to Content
The Wines of Lake Garda Come to NYC

A hidden gem of a white wine varietal comes from Lake Garda to New York City for two weeks of promotional events and special dinners.

1:50 PM EDT on June 7, 2023

The wine country around Italy's Lake Garda, home to the Lugana D.O.C.

The next best thing to visiting Lake Garda this spring is attending one of the special dining events scheduled in New York City over 10 days in June where one of Italy's best kept wine secrets will be shared. Running June 12 through June 22 at various restaurants and clubs, wines of the Lugana D.O.C., considered among the finest white wines in Italy, will be paired with carefully curated menus. Below are the participating restaurants and dates (click on link for reservations):

Il Fiorista (Monday, June 12, 2023)
ViceVersa (Tuesday, June 13, 2023)
Gnocco (Monday, June 19, 2023)
Hearth (Monday, June 19, 2023)
Misirizzi (Wednesday, June 21, 2023)
Osteria Carlina Tribeca (Thursday, June 22, 2023)

Additional information on the vineyards, restaurants, and clubs can be found here.

The Lugana D.O.C. is coming to NYC for a series of events to promote the wines of Lake Garda in the United States.

