The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024 Names Spain’s Disfrutar No. 1

At a ceremony last night in Las Vegas, The World’s 50 Best announced its 2024 list of restaurants, with Barcelona’s Disfrutar landing at No. 1 for the first time. Led by a trio of chefs from the legendary El Bulli, Oriol Castro, Eduard Xatruch and Mateu Casañas, Disfrutar earns bragging rights as The World’s Best Restaurant according to the well-known list, which is assembled by a panel of over 1,000 judges including chefs, members of the food media, and others, and awarded in an annual ceremony presented by Acqua Panna and San Pellegrino.

This year’s World’s 50 Best features only two restaurants from Italy: Piazza Duomo in Alba (No. 39) and Uliassi in Senigallia (at No. 50). The result is a bit of a demotion, as Italian restaurants took five spots on the 2023 list. Likewise, the United States only produced two of the restaurants on the 2024 list, NYC’s Atomix (No. 6) and Healdsburg, CA’s Single Thread (No. 46).

Piazza Duomo, from chef Enrico Crippa, features multi-course tasting menus with ingredients from its greenhouses and organic and biodynamic gardens. There's also a Barolo menu that celebrates the Piedmont region's beloved wine with special pairings, and seasonal additions such as a white truffle menu, featuring another famed ingredient from Piedmont.

Uliassi, in the Adriatic coastal town of Senigallia in Marche, is like a hyper-charged showcase of the trendy Italian coastal cuisine with a twist. Chef Mauro Uliassi and his sister/maître d' Catia Uliassi, opened the restaurant in their hometown of 1990 and have made it a destination for innovative cooking and culinary ideas. The World's 50 Best notes, "The uniqueness of Uliassi’s cuisine is found in the chef’s study of marine flavours and how they meet – and ‘contaminate’ – meat-based products. It’s part of a sea-land exchange typical of the Marche regional tradition."

The full list is below, and descriptions for each of the restaurants can be found here.

1. Disfrutar, Barcelona

2. Asador Etxebarri, Atxondo, Spain

3. Table by Bruno Verjus, Paris

4. Diverxo, Madrid

5. Maido, Lima

6. Atomix, New York

7. Quintonil, Mexico City

8. Alchemist, Copenhagen

9. Gaggan, Bangkok

10. Don Julio, Buenos Aires

11. Septime, Paris

12. Lido 84, Gardone Riviera

13. Trèsind Studio, Dubai

14. Quique Dacosta, Dénia

15. Sézanne, Tokyo

16. Kjolle, Lima

17. Kol, London

18. Plénitude, Paris

19. Reale, Castel di Sangro

20. Wing, Hong Kong

21. Florilège, Tokyo

22. Steirereck, Vienna

23. Sühring, Bangkok

24. Odette, Singapore

25. El Chato, Bogotá

26. The Chairman, Hong Kong

27. A Casa do Porco, São Paulo

28. Elkano, Getaria

29. Boragó, Santiago

30. Restaurant Tim Raue, Berlin

31. Belcanto, Lisbon

32. Den, Tokyo

33. Pujol, Mexico City

34. Rosetta, Mexico City

35. Frantzen, Stockholm

36. The Jane, Antwerp

37. Oteque, Rio

38. Sorn, Bangkok

39. Piazza Duomo, Alba

40. Le Du, Bangkok

41. Mayta, Lima

42. Ikoyi, London

43. Nobelhart & Schmutzig, Berlin

44. Mingles, Seoul

45. Arpege, Paris

46. Single Thread, Healdsburg

47. Schloss Schauenstein, Fürstenau

48. Hisa Franko, Kobarid

49. La Colombe, Cape Town

50. Uliassi, Senigallia