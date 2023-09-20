The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2023 Includes 5 from Italy

On Tuesday, September 19, 2023, the inaugural list of the World's 50 Best Hotels was announced at a live awards ceremony in London's Guildhall. The list, voted for by 580 anonymous hotel experts, celebrates the finest establishments and travel experiences across the globe.

Passalacqua, a lakeside boutique hotel in Moltrasio, Lake Como, Italy, was named the World's Best Hotel 2023. The hotel, which opened in 2022, has quickly become a favorite among travelers for its luxurious accommodations, impeccable service, and breathtaking views of the lake. It also offers a range of dining experiences, from aperitivo hour to its Double J Pool Bar, to dinner on a candlelit terrace.

Other Italian hotels that made the World’s 50 Best Hotels 2023 list are:

Four Seasons Firenze (9th)

Aman Venice (14th)

Le Sirenuse, Positano (20th)

Borgo Egnazia, Savellatri (21st)

Each of the Italian hotels features in the list of course features world-class dining options. The World’s 50 Best website features descriptions of each hotel’s culinary program including:

Passalacqua: “In contrast to the rest of the hotel’s extravagance, the food here is a simple and relaxed affair with an open kitchen that guests can wander into and chat to the chef as if in a private home. Honest, unfussy dishes make the most of local, seasonal ingredients and can be eaten anywhere on property, including the terrace, which is also the best spot from which to enjoy an aperitif against sublime lake vistas.”

Four Seasons Firenze: “The hotel’s Michelin-starred Italian restaurant,

Il Palagio, meanwhile, pulls guests out of the Renaissance and bang up-to-date, with a contemporary menu of reimagined regional classics and a brilliantly curated wine cellar.”

Aman Venice: “From Arva to Cook the Lagoon at The Blue Room, dining can be casual or extravagant at Aman Venice. The former serves up the best of Italy, such as beef ragù, while the latter serves a tasting menu concept that focuses on sustainable cultivation and farming. Don’t miss out on an aperitif at The Bar, which serves bespoke cocktails beneath an original Rotta fresco.”

Le Sirenuse: “Join the beautiful people on Champagne & Oyster Bar’s terrace; visit La Sponda for dishes crafted by Michelin-starred Tuscan chef Matteo Temperini; or pop into the little slice of paradise that is the Pool Bar for a caprese salad. Don’t leave without trying house cocktail Le Sirenuse. Invented by head barman Roberto Pane, gin, lemon juice and champagne are joined by a vivid splash of Campari to evoke the hotel’s ‘Pompei red’ exterior, putting a Positano spin on a classic French 75.”

Borgo Egnazia: “With five restaurants across the estate, there’s more choice than in most Italian villages. Top of the list is the romantic Due Camini where Puglian chef Domingo Schingaro plates up regional classics using sun-ripened produce grown on the estate. A more rustic experience is offered at Trattoria La Frasca. Then, there’s crisp, wood-oven pizza at Mia Cucina and beach-side seafood at Cala Masciola.”

The complete list featuring hotels from around the world is available on the World’s 50 Best website.