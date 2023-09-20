Skip to Content
Appetito home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
wine.com
News

The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2023 Includes 5 from Italy

Europe took 21 of the spots on the World’s 50 Best Hotels 2023 list, announced last night, with an Italian hotel taking the top spot.

8:01 AM EDT on September 20, 2023

Passalacqua

Passalacqua in Moltrasio on Lake Como was named #1 on the World’s 50 Best Hotels list, announced yesterday in London. Photo: © Ruben Ortiz

On Tuesday, September 19, 2023, the inaugural list of the World's 50 Best Hotels was announced at a live awards ceremony in London's Guildhall. The list, voted for by 580 anonymous hotel experts, celebrates the finest establishments and travel experiences across the globe.

Passalacqua, a lakeside boutique hotel in Moltrasio, Lake Como, Italy, was named the World's Best Hotel 2023. The hotel, which opened in 2022, has quickly become a favorite among travelers for its luxurious accommodations, impeccable service, and breathtaking views of the lake. It also offers a range of dining experiences, from aperitivo hour to its Double J Pool Bar, to dinner on a candlelit terrace.

Recommended

Where To Eat and What To Do in Como and Around Lake Como

Other Italian hotels that made the World’s 50 Best Hotels 2023 list are:

  • Four Seasons Firenze (9th)
  • Aman Venice (14th)
  • Le Sirenuse, Positano (20th)
  • Borgo Egnazia, Savellatri (21st)

Each of the Italian hotels features in the list of course features world-class dining options. The World’s 50 Best website features descriptions of each hotel’s culinary program including:

Passalacqua:  “In contrast to the rest of the hotel’s extravagance, the food here is a simple and relaxed affair with an open kitchen that guests can wander into and chat to the chef as if in a private home. Honest, unfussy dishes make the most of local, seasonal ingredients and can be eaten anywhere on property, including the terrace, which is also the best spot from which to enjoy an aperitif against sublime lake vistas.” 

Four Seasons Firenze: “The hotel’s Michelin-starred Italian restaurant,
Il Palagio, meanwhile, pulls guests out of the Renaissance and bang up-to-date, with a contemporary menu of reimagined regional classics and a brilliantly curated wine cellar.”

Aman Venice: “From Arva to Cook the Lagoon at The Blue Room, dining can be casual or extravagant at Aman Venice. The former serves up the best of Italy, such as beef ragù, while the latter serves a tasting menu concept that focuses  on sustainable cultivation and farming. Don’t miss out on an aperitif at The Bar, which serves bespoke cocktails beneath an original Rotta fresco.”

Recommended

These 5 Italian Restaurants Made the 2023 World’s 50 Best List

Le Sirenuse:  “Join the beautiful people on Champagne & Oyster Bar’s terrace; visit La Sponda for dishes crafted by Michelin-starred Tuscan chef Matteo Temperini; or pop into the little slice of paradise that is the Pool Bar for a caprese salad. Don’t leave without trying house cocktail Le Sirenuse. Invented by head barman Roberto Pane, gin, lemon juice and champagne are joined by a vivid splash of Campari to evoke the hotel’s ‘Pompei red’ exterior, putting a Positano spin on a classic French 75.”

Borgo Egnazia: “With five restaurants across the estate, there’s more choice than in most Italian villages. Top of the list is the romantic Due Camini where Puglian chef Domingo Schingaro plates up regional classics using sun-ripened produce grown on the estate. A more rustic experience is offered at Trattoria La Frasca. Then, there’s crisp, wood-oven pizza at Mia Cucina and beach-side seafood at Cala Masciola.”

The complete list featuring hotels from around the world is available on the World’s 50 Best website.

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Features

Franco Pepe and Dan Richer Share Deep Pizza Thoughts

An exclusive sit-down with two of the world’s best pizza chefs: Franco Pepe from Caiazzo, Italy, and Dan Richer from Razza Pizza Artigianale in Jersey City.

September 19, 2023
News

Seaport Food Lab Announces November Pop-up in NYC

Italian chef Silvia Barban, along with Melissa King and Mei Lin, will cook at a three-night dining experience presented by Chase Sapphire at the Seaport.

September 19, 2023
Today's stories are presented by
wine.com

Wine.com

This is where the bold buy wine.
Learn More
wine.com
Recipes

A Spicy Pasta Recipe with Eggplant, Capers, and Mint

Chef and Author Viola Buitoni shares a piquant pasta recipe from her cookbook, Italy by Ingredient.

September 18, 2023
Features

What I Learned during a Year in Italy

Our Editor-in-Chief reminisces about his Italian adventure 20 years later.

September 18, 2023
See all posts