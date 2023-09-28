News
Watch Brad Pitt’s New De’Longhi Global Perfetto Ad
Brad Pitt stars in a new short film-like ad for De’Longhi, the Italian appliance brand.
A Sweet Journey into the World of Italian Honey Sommeliers
A serendipitous experience at a honey festival in Italy changes the life of an American traveler.
What We Know About Amante 1530, The New Aperitivo Brand
A new Italian-produced amaro from a team including Sting and Trudie Styler, Amante 1530, brings new flavors to Aperitivo Hour.
LAVO Ristorante Announces New Chef in LA, Global Expansion
Sicilian native Luca Maita takes over as Executive Chef at the West Hollywood location, while a new restaurant opens in London, and more from the Tao Group’s LAVO brand.
Monte Carlo Hot Spot Rampoldi Opens in Manhattan
Rampoldi, the opulent Italian restaurant, debuts a new location in NYC’s Lincoln Square this week, a collaboration between MC Hospitality Group and chef Antonio Salvatore.