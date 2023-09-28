Skip to Content
Watch Brad Pitt’s New De’Longhi Global Perfetto Ad

Brad Pitt stars in a new short film-like ad for De’Longhi, the Italian appliance brand.

10:08 AM EDT on September 28, 2023

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt stars in a new ad for De’Longhi’s Elettra Explore espresso machines.

Brad Pitt stars in a new ad promoting De’Longhi’s Global Perfetto campaign, a gauzy short film that starts with the famed actor sipping espresso and then leads to him delivering an envelope to a woman in a scenic Mediterranean setting. He returns home to make himself another coffee on De’Longhi’s Eletta Explore espresso machine. The machine makes hot and cold foam beverages as well as cold brew at the touch of a button. The campaign is also promoting the new La Specialista Arte Evo machine, which allows you to "handcraft" espresso, cappuccino, lattes, and cold brew.

The one-minute clip, directed by Bennett Miller, best known for major films such as Capote and Moneyball, also features Pitt driving a vintage convertible sports car and sipping espresso while gazing out at the striking landscape. Watch the video below:

Appetito may earn commissions from products featured in links to this story.

