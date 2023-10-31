A Piedmont-Inspired Cacio e Pepe with White Truffles
Chef Elena Salati of Cremini's restaurant in Brooklyn shares a recipe for the perfect Cacio e Pepe with a little secret.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Appetito
Orange Glou Wine Fair Comes to Brooklyn
The only orange wine fair in North America takes place this Sunday, November 5, at the Wythe Hotel in Williamsburg.
Mostarda di Frutta
Mostarda, an Italian condiment made with preserved fruits, mustard, herbs, and citrus, is a worthy addition to a salumi and cheese board. This recipe from the new six-part series, Preserved, explains the preparation process.
Bona Furtuna
Meet Alberto Gallufo, the “World’s Best” Olive Oil Maker
Our Italian wine expert, Gianluca Rottura, interviews his favorite olive oil maker, Alberto Galluffo, and shares a memory.
Is Halloween Pizza a Thing Now?
Social media seems to have created a monster that's pizza shaped and occasionally topped with shocking ingredients. Here are some of the best of what we've found.