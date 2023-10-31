Skip to Content
Appetito home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Recipes

A Piedmont-Inspired Cacio e Pepe with White Truffles

Chef Elena Salati of Cremini's restaurant in Brooklyn shares a recipe for the perfect Cacio e Pepe with a little secret.

10:00 AM EDT on October 31, 2023

Cacio e Pepe alla Elena at Cremini’s Apertivo & Kitchen.

By
Elena Salati

I was born in Piedmont, and as Chef of Cremini's Aperitivo & Kitchen, focused on Le Marche cuisine, it was a simple connection to add white truffle into the classic Cacio e Pepe. We are talking about a classic but delicious recipe that uses just a few well-selected ingredients. One, above all, is Pecorino Romano (preferably PDO), a unique type of cheese with an unmistakable flavor that melts perfectly for the silky texture that, in part, defines this dish.

Chef Elena Salati of Cremini's Aperitivo & Kitchen making her Cacio e Pepe with a twist.

Our restaurant, Cremini's Aperitivo & Kitchen, is dedicated primarily to the food of Le Marche, the home region of Riccardo, my husband and partner. Cacio e Pepe originated in central Italy, an area that includes the region of Le Marche.

I was born in Piedmont in the north, and when I borrowed my husband's cookbook to learn the cuisine of Le Marche, I came up with the idea of tweaking the original recipe by putting in some white truffle, infused in soft Caciota cheese, which compliments the Pecorino Romano and adds to the creaminess of this wonderful dish.

We hope you enjoy the recipe at home and find an opportunity to experience the cuisine of Le Marche (with touches of other regions) at our little restaurant in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn.

Buon Appetito!

Cacio e Pepe with White Truffles

Cacio e Pepe with White Truffles

5 from 1 vote
Recipe by Elena Salati
Servings

2

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

12

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound 1/2 Spaghetti/Bucatini pasta

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 Pecorino Romano (preferably PDO)

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 Caciotta with White Truffle

  • 1 teaspoon 1 whole Black Peppercorns

  • Extra virgin olive oil

  • Salt

Directions

  • Place a pot with water on the stove to cook the pasta.
  • Grate the Pecorino Romano cheese and transfer it to a bowl.
  • When the water has come to a boil, add salt, and throw in the spaghetti or bucatini (at Cremini's we use bucatini).
  • Chop the black pepper.
  • Pour the pepper into a large skillet and toast them over low heat using a couple of tablespoons of the pasta cooking water.
  • Add a round of olive oil, add a few slices of Caciotta cheese with the truffle and stir until it becomes cream.
  • Drain the spaghetti 3 minutes earlier than the time indicated on the package (fresh pasta 1 minute earlier) and transfer to the pan.
  • Add some grated Pecorino Romano cheese.
  • Finish cooking the spaghetti in the pan, adding cooking water if too dry.
  • When the spaghetti is cooked, serve with the remaining grated Pecorino Romano and more freshly ground pepper to taste.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options
Elena Salati
Elena Salati

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

News

Orange Glou Wine Fair Comes to Brooklyn

The only orange wine fair in North America takes place this Sunday, November 5, at the Wythe Hotel in Williamsburg.

October 31, 2023
Recipes

Mostarda di Frutta

Mostarda, an Italian condiment made with preserved fruits, mustard, herbs, and citrus, is a worthy addition to a salumi and cheese board. This recipe from the new six-part series, Preserved, explains the preparation process.

October 31, 2023
News

Is Halloween Pizza a Thing Now?

Social media seems to have created a monster that's pizza shaped and occasionally topped with shocking ingredients. Here are some of the best of what we've found.

October 30, 2023
See all posts