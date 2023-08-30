Skip to Content
Appetito home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Hamilton Beach banner ad
Recipes

A Tea in the Desert Cocktail

Learn how to make a mint tea-based gin cocktail that nods to Morocco and is a fixture on the menu at L'Antiquario in Naples, Italy, where it's known as Un Tè Nel Deserto.

9:00 AM EDT on August 30, 2023

illustration featuring teapot, glass, herbal leaves, orange slices

This gin cocktail starring mint tea pays homage to Moroccan hospitality, but comes via acclaimed Naples bar L’Antiquario. Illustration: Ella Ginn

Beautiful, chaotic Naples pulsates, seduces, and inevitably tires. After a day of touring Teatro di San Carlo (the world's oldest opera house), strolling by the sea, and devouring la pizza napoletana. sunset means it is time for a seat at L'Antiquario. Peering into the window of this bar in the city's Chiaia area, one notices just how pleased guests look as they spend the evening winding down with a Negroni or Penicillin over the sounds of a live gypsy jazz trio. The atmosphere here is decidedly classy, with a plush ruby-hued banquette, for example, backdropped by botanical-print William Morris wallpaper that has a Japanese-meets-Art Nouveau flourish. Bar staff don spotless white jackets as they painstakingly prepare the classics and originals like Un Tè Nel Deserto, an homage to Moroccan hospitality and the locals who graciously offer just-brewed, fresh mint tea to guests in small glasses seemingly around the clock.

“Transforming this hot drink into a cold cocktail was an interesting exercise for me as a bartender,” admits L'Antiquario owner Alex Frezza. Poured tableside out of a Moroccan silver teapot from on high at L'Antiquario, it's a hypnotic ritual that instantly telegraphs the ancient Medina of Marrakech's meandering alleys.

Reprinted with permission from Behind The Bar: Gin (Hardie Grant UK) by Alia Akkam

A Tea in the Desert Cocktail

A Tea in the Desert Cocktail

0 from 0 votes
Recipe by Alia Akkam
Servings

1

servings
Prep time

15

minutes
Cooking time

0

minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 fl oz 2 gin

  • 2 fl oz 2 brewed mint tea, cold

  • 1 fl oz 1 lime juice

  • 2/3 fl oz 2/3 simple syrup

  • 2/3 fl oz 2/3 orange curaçao

  • 1/3 fl oz 1/3 Fernet mint sprig, to garnish

Directions

  • Embrace the ‘throwing’ method by using two mixing tins.
  • Place the gin, tea, lime juice, simple syrup, curaçao and Fernet in one tin with ice and, with the
  • help of a strainer, pour the cocktail from one tin to the other.
  • After seven to eight passes between the tins, pour the liquid into a teapot filled with several ice cubes.
  • Pour the cocktail from the teapot into a Moroccan mint tea glass and garnish with the mint sprig.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Recipes

The Dietary Benefits of Ceci con Sarde (Chickpeas with Sardines)

A registered dietitian weighs in on the health benefits of combining chickpeas and sardines in a dish we call Ceci con Sarde.

August 29, 2023
News

The U.S. Open Gets an Italian Twist with Aperol Partnership

As further proof that Americans are having a love affair with Italian spritzes, the U.S. Open kicks off today with its newest sponsor, Aperol.

August 28, 2023
Today's stories are presented by
Hamilton Beach banner ad

Hamilton Beach

Take 15% off the price of Hamilton Beach's most loved kitchen appliances for a limited time.
Learn More
Hamilton Beach banner ad
Recipes

Make The Baked Ziti Nerano from Don Angie

The owners of acclaimed NYC restaurant Don Angie share a recipe from their acclaimed 2021 cookbook.

Angie Rito & Scott Tacinelli
August 28, 2023
Recipes

Author Christina Minutillo on her book “cooking with italian roots”

The author shares the story of her Italian American roots and a secret family recipe from her cookbook/memoir.

August 25, 2023
See all posts