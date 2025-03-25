An Expat’s Take on Fresh Porcini in a Tuscan Pasta Classic

Early spring in Chianti can be cruel. It’ll tease you with a string of warm, sunny weather, then rain for days on end. There is a silver lining: fresh porcini. Porcini-based dishes can be found on trattoria menus throughout the year, but the mushrooms have either been frozen (something that by law must be noted on menus) or imported from other parts of Europe. Spring rains bring fresh, locally foraged porcini to restaurant tables—in salads, in omelets, and, of course, in this iconic Tuscan pasta classic.

If you don’t have the time or inclination to prepare the fresh pasta, there are many high-quality fresh and dried pasta noodles available in better supermarkets and specialty food shops.

This tagliatelle stands well on its own as a main course with a simple antipasto of bruschette miste or serve half portions as a starter course (or “primo” in the Italian tradition).

A recommended wine pairing is Rocca di Montegrossi Chianti Classico DOCG 2020. The balanced fruit and earthiness of this wine from Gaiole’s Monti subzone is the perfect accompaniment to any mushroom-centric dish. If this particular wine is not available, any Chianti Classico will do!

Enjoy the recipe below and find other from my adopted Tuscan village and life in my new book 20 Amici 40 Ricette; Friends & Food from the Heart of Chianti.

"20 Amici 40 Ricette; Friends & Food from the Heart of Chianti" by John Bersani.