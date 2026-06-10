Victoria's biscotti al vino are wonderfully simple. Made with olive oil, red wine, sugar, flour, and wild Sicilian fennel seeds, they're the kind of cookie that feels deeply connected to place. Traditionally enjoyed with a glass of red wine, they're crisp, lightly sweet, and fragrant with fennel.
Recipes
Biscotti al Vino by Victoria Granof
This classic Sicilian cookie transforms a handful of pantry staples into a lightly sweet biscuit traditionally enjoyed with a glass of red wine.
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