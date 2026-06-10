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Biscotti al Vino by Victoria Granof

This classic Sicilian cookie transforms a handful of pantry staples into a lightly sweet biscuit traditionally enjoyed with a glass of red wine.

9:09 PM EDT on June 9, 2026

Biscotti al vino ready for the oven.

Biscotti al vino ready for the oven.

Victoria's biscotti al vino are wonderfully simple. Made with olive oil, red wine, sugar, flour, and wild Sicilian fennel seeds, they're the kind of cookie that feels deeply connected to place. Traditionally enjoyed with a glass of red wine, they're crisp, lightly sweet, and fragrant with fennel.

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Biscotti al Vino

Recipe by Victoria Granof
0.0 from 0 votes
Cooking time

30

minutes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup 3/4 extra virgin olive oil

  • 3/4 cup 3/4 red wine

  • 3/4 cup 3/4 sugar

  • 4 cups 4 all-purpose flour

  • 2 tsp. 2 baking powder

  • 1 tbsp. 1 lightly crushed wild Sicilian fennel seed (or toasted fennel seed)

  • pinch of fine sea salt

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350°F.
  • In a large bowl, combine the olive oil, red wine, and sugar and stir until blended.
  • Add the flour, baking powder, sea salt, and fennel seed. Mix until a dough forms.
  • Pinch off small pieces of dough and roll into thin ropes.
  • Shape each rope into a circle, overlapping the ends slightly. If desired, roll lightly in sugar before baking.
  • Arrange on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for about 30 minutes, or until lightly golden.
  • Turn the oven off and leave the biscotti inside until fully dried and crisp.
  • Serve with a glass of red wine or alongside Victoria's liqueur alle erbe.

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