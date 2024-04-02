Recipes
Cavatelli With Artichokes & Preserved Lemons
The host of the award-winning podcast, The Sporkful, shares a pasta recipe from his cookbook featuring roasted artichokes & preserved lemons.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Appetito
See all posts
Dan Pashman’s New Cookbook is All About Pasta
Anything's Pastable, the new cookbook from podcast star Dan Pashman of The Sporkful, continues his quest to make pasta fun.
Devouring Olivine: Hawaii’s Delicious Italian Secret
Our contributor travels to Hawaii and discovers, Olivine, a gem of an Italian restaurant in the Grand Wailea Maui Resort.
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
From estate-grown Extra Virgin Olive Oil and air-dried Ancient Grain Pasta, to organic Marinara Pasta Sauce, Salt Seasonings, Pesto & Spreads, or Aged Balsamic Vinegar, Bona Furtuna’s Italian food products are sustainably produced for flavor and body while preserving the biological heritage of Sicily.
Learn More →
Roasted Fennel With Breadcrumbs
Roasted fennel becomes a savory, caramelized side dish in this recipe that pairs the flavorful, bulbous vegetable with breadcrumbs and cheese.
Appetito’s Sunday Shop: ClassPass, Oishii, Sabai Thai
Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!