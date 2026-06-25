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Central Park Boathouse’s Fettuccine with Shrimp is Made for Summer

This seasonal favorite delivers big flavor with minimal fuss.

9:00 AM EDT on June 25, 2026

Fettuccine with Shrimp. Courtesy of Central Park Boathouse

Fettuccine with Shrimp. Courtesy of Central Park Boathouse

Few restaurants are as synonymous with summer in New York City as the Central Park Boathouse. Overlooking the waters of Central Park Lake, the landmark destination has welcomed a new chapter since reopening in 2024, pairing its iconic setting with a seasonal menu from Executive Chef Adam Fiscus.

One of the standouts from the Boathouse's summer lineup is their Fettuccine with Shrimp, a dish that captures the lighter side of warm-weather dining. Fresh housemade fettuccine is tossed with jumbo shrimp, white wine, lemon, butter, roasted cherry tomatoes and a touch of Calabrian chili oil for gentle heat. The result is surprisingly simple to recreate at home.

Whether enjoyed following an afternoon on the lake or served at your own summer table, it's perfect for easy summer entertaining.

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Fettuccine with Shrimp

Recipe by Executive Chef Adam Fiscus of Central Park Boathouse
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

20

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 tsp. 1/2 teaspoon chopped garlic

  • 1 oz. 1 white wine

  • 1 tbsp. 1 lemon juice

  • 1/2 tsp. 1/2 chili oil

  • 2 knobs 2 cold butter

  • 5 pcs. 5 U8-10 jumbo shrimp

  • 4.2 oz. 4.2 fresh fettuccini pasta

  • 1 oz. 1 vegetable stock

  • 1/2 tbsp. 1/2 chopped parsley

  • 4 pcs. 4 roasted cherry tomato

Directions

  • Boil water in a medium saucepan, well salted.
  • Add pasta to boiling water.
  • While pasta cooks, in a pan over medium heat, add 1 tbsp. olive oil.
  • Add chopped garlic and saute briefly, careful not to brown the garlic.
  • Add shrimp and cook for 15 seconds.
  • Add lemon juice, vegetable stock, and white wine.
  • Cook for approximately 90 seconds.
  • Add chopped parsley and season with salt and black pepper.
  • Remove from heat, add pasta, and knobs of butter.
  • Stir with spoon until emulsified.
  • Adjust sauce consistency with pasta water.
  • Check and adjust seasoning, then add chili oil and roasted cherry tomato. Toss to coat.
  • Plate the pasta in the middle of the plate, shrimp and tomato around the pasta, and spoon extra sauce over the pasta.

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