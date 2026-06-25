Central Park Boathouse’s Fettuccine with Shrimp is Made for Summer

Few restaurants are as synonymous with summer in New York City as the Central Park Boathouse. Overlooking the waters of Central Park Lake, the landmark destination has welcomed a new chapter since reopening in 2024, pairing its iconic setting with a seasonal menu from Executive Chef Adam Fiscus.

One of the standouts from the Boathouse's summer lineup is their Fettuccine with Shrimp, a dish that captures the lighter side of warm-weather dining. Fresh housemade fettuccine is tossed with jumbo shrimp, white wine, lemon, butter, roasted cherry tomatoes and a touch of Calabrian chili oil for gentle heat. The result is surprisingly simple to recreate at home.

Whether enjoyed following an afternoon on the lake or served at your own summer table, it's perfect for easy summer entertaining.

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