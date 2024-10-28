Ceppelliate is a Pastry from Molise, a Region of Italy that “Doesn’t Exist”

Have you ever heard of the Italian region named Molise? Probably not, but

don't worry, you're not alone. Even most Italians have never been to or know

much about it. This region is so unknown that the hashtag #molisnt ("Molise

is not") has been circulating on social media for years, leading Italians to jest

and mock the supposed non-existence of this region.

Located in the southeastern part of Italy, Molise shares borders with Abruzzo,

Lazio, Campania, and Puglia. It features a short but captivating coastline

stretching about 22 miles along the Adriatic Sea. Due to its undiscovered and

off-the-beaten-path character, Molise is truly a distinctive destination. It offers

stunning landscapes, historical and cultural treasures, ancient customs, and

an authentic, wholesome, delicious cuisine.

The gastronomic aspect alone is a compelling reason to visit. Thanks to its rich agricultural legacy, the region provides genuine, traditional foods and flavors that are hard to find elsewhere. Many locals have a profound connection to the land and its produce, making it easy to find locally sourced vegetables, meats, and dairy products in markets. The culinary traditions and festivities are highly

esteemed and differ from one village to another.

My family comes from a small Molise town called "Trivento," where Ceppelliate originated. These pastries are made with the basic ingredients that were available in the past: flour, sugar, eggs, lard, and homemade jam. They are a sorts of sweet "raviolis" filled with sour cherry jam, that gives a slightly acidic contrast to the sweet outer layer.

Today, you can find Ceppelliate all year round in the pastry shops and

bakeries of Trivento, but originally, they were only prepared during the

Christmas season or for very special occasions, like other traditional

sweet treats. Many cooks now substitute lard with butter, but I prefer to stick

to the traditional method, as lard gives a unique flavor and texture.

The following recipe makes 12 delicious pastries. You will need a rolling pin, a round pastry cutter or large mug (about three inches in diameter, and — of course — an oven.

Enjoy!