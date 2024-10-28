Skip to Content
Ceppelliate is a Pastry from Molise, a Region of Italy that “Doesn’t Exist”

Our contributor shares a traditional pastry recipe for Ceppelliate from the often-overlooked Italian region of Molise.

9:00 AM EDT on October 28, 2024

Ceppelliate are pastries from the Italian region of Molise.

Have you ever heard of the Italian region named Molise? Probably not, but
don't worry, you're not alone. Even most Italians have never been to or know
much about it. This region is so unknown that the hashtag #molisnt ("Molise
is not") has been circulating on social media for years, leading Italians to jest
and mock the supposed non-existence of this region.

Located in the southeastern part of Italy, Molise shares borders with Abruzzo,
Lazio, Campania, and Puglia. It features a short but captivating coastline
stretching about 22 miles along the Adriatic Sea. Due to its undiscovered and
off-the-beaten-path character, Molise is truly a distinctive destination. It offers
stunning landscapes, historical and cultural treasures, ancient customs, and
an authentic, wholesome, delicious cuisine.

The gastronomic aspect alone is a compelling reason to visit. Thanks to its rich agricultural legacy, the region provides genuine, traditional foods and flavors that are hard to find elsewhere. Many locals have a profound connection to the land and its produce, making it easy to find locally sourced vegetables, meats, and dairy products in markets. The culinary traditions and festivities are highly
esteemed and differ from one village to another.

My family comes from a small Molise town called "Trivento," where Ceppelliate originated. These pastries are made with the basic ingredients that were available in the past: flour, sugar, eggs, lard, and homemade jam. They are a sorts of sweet "raviolis" filled with sour cherry jam, that gives a slightly acidic contrast to the sweet outer layer.

Today, you can find Ceppelliate all year round in the pastry shops and
bakeries of Trivento, but originally, they were only prepared during the
Christmas season or for very special occasions, like other traditional
sweet treats. Many cooks now substitute lard with butter, but I prefer to stick
to the traditional method, as lard gives a unique flavor and texture.

The following recipe makes 12 delicious pastries. You will need a rolling pin, a round pastry cutter or large mug (about three inches in diameter, and — of course — an oven.

Enjoy!

Ceppelliate

Recipe by Manuela Donatone
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

12 single

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

20

minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups 2 all-purpose flour

  • 3 3 egg yolks

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 sugar

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 lard

  • 1/2 tsp. 1/2 baking powder

  • zest of 1 lemon

  • 2/3 cup 2/3 sour cherry jam

Directions

  • Prior to measuring the flour, fluff it gently with a spoon or fork in its storage bag or container. Measure out two cups and pour it onto a clean surface.
  • Create a well in the flour and place the egg yolks and sugar in the center.
  • Using a fork, beat the eggs and sugar together.
  • Incorporate the lard and lemon zest, gradually mixing in the flour.
  • Finally, add the yeast and knead the mixture quickly, just a couple of minutes.
  • Shape the dough into a ball and cover it with a clean cloth.
  • Place the dough in the fridge and let it rest for 15 minutes.
  • After 15 minutes, preheat the oven to 350°F.
  • Remove the dough from the fridge and place it on a lightly floured surface.
  • With the help of a rolling pin, roll out the dough to approximately 1/8 inch thickness.
  • Using a pastry cutter or a wide cup, form disks about 3 inches in diameter.
  • Place 1 heaping teaspoon of jam in the center of each disk.
  • Fold halfway, shaping them into a half-moon and ensuring the edges stick together well.
  • Place the pastries on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
  • Bake the Ceppelliate for 20 minutes.
  • Let cool off and dust with icing sugar.
  • Enjoy!

