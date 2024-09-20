How to Make a Southern Orchard Negroni

It’s impossible to celebrate Negroni Week without acknowledging Campari since there is no Negroni without Campari.

This week, and every week, there’s plenty of classic Negronis (equal parts Campari, gin, and vermouth) being poured as well as some inventive riffs.

One such riff comes from mixologist and cocktail historian Tiffanie Barriere , a recent member of Campari’s Red Hands Program and guest judge on Netflix’s Drink Masters , whose "Southern Orchard Negroni" pays homage to the vibrant flavors and cultural heritage of the American South.

Mixologist and Cocktail Historian Tiffanie Barriere.

“The Southern Orchard Negroni is inspired by the classic Negroni, blending the traditional bitterness of Campari with an autumnal twist on southern cocktail culture,” says Ms. Barriere. “This version features apple-infused gin, pecan maple syrup, and the iconic Campari, creating a balanced and sophisticated cocktail. The result is a rich, earthy sweetness with crisp apple notes, perfectly complementing Campari’s bold character, offering a unique Southern profile that’s both vibrant and balanced.”