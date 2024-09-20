Skip to Content
Cocktails

How to Make a Southern Orchard Negroni

A renowned mixologist and cocktail historian shares her recipe for a Negroni that pays homage to the vibrant flavors of the American south.

9:12 AM EDT on September 20, 2024

A Southern Orchard Negroni featuring Campari.

It’s impossible to celebrate Negroni Week without acknowledging Campari since there is no Negroni without Campari.

This week, and every week, there’s plenty of classic Negronis (equal parts Campari, gin, and vermouth) being poured as well as some inventive riffs.

One such riff comes from mixologist and cocktail historian Tiffanie Barriere, a recent member of Campari’s Red Hands Program and guest judge on Netflix’s Drink Masters, whose "Southern Orchard Negroni" pays homage to the vibrant flavors and cultural heritage of the American South.

Mixologist and Cocktail Historian Tiffanie Barriere.
“The Southern Orchard Negroni is inspired by the classic Negroni, blending the traditional bitterness of Campari with an autumnal twist on southern cocktail culture,” says Ms. Barriere. “This version features apple-infused gin, pecan maple syrup, and the iconic Campari, creating a balanced and sophisticated cocktail. The result is a rich, earthy sweetness with crisp apple notes, perfectly complementing Campari’s bold character, offering a unique Southern profile that’s both vibrant and balanced.”

Southern Orchard Negroni

Recipe by Tiffanie Barriere
Servings

1

servings
Prep time

5

minutes
Cooking time

1

minute

Ingredients

  • For the Cocktail

  • 1 oz. 1 Campari

  • 1 oz. 1 apple-infused gin

  • 1 oz. 1 sweet vermouth

  • 1/4 oz. 1/4 pecan-infused maple syrup

  • 1 1 apple slice, for garnish

  • 1 1 orange twist, for garnish

  • For the Apple-infused Gin

  • 1 cup 1 gin

  • 1 1 whole Honeycrisp apple, sliced

  • 1 1 cinnamon stick

  • **For the Pecan-infused Maple Syrup

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 maple syrup

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 pecans, toasted

Directions

  • To make the apple-infused gin
  • Add the gin, sliced apple, and cinnamon stick to a jar or container.
  • Let it infuse at room temperature for 24 hours, then strain out the apple slices and cinnamon stick.
  • To make the pecan-infused maple syrup
  • Follow the same instructions as in the previous recipe.
  • To make the cocktail
  • Fill a mixing glass with ice.
  • Add Campari, apple-infused gin, sweet vermouth, and pecan-infused maple syrup.
  • Stir well until chilled, about 30 seconds.
  • Strain into a chilled Nick and Nora Glass. 
  • Garnish with an apple slice and an orange twist.

Did you make this recipe?

