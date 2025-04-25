What to Know about Canto’s Beloved Frozen Espresso Martini

Canto’s frozen espresso martini has been a topic of discussion for years.

It sounded great: Who wouldn’t love a frozen version of a delicious cocktail? But the appeal of Canto's concoction goes beyond the novelty of a frozen cocktail, which is apparent upon first sip.

Canto’s frozen espresso martini is sweet but not too sugary, and it is topped by pillowy mascarpone that adds a dreamy layer of creaminess.

Djamel Omari, chef and owner of Canto NYC and Canto UWS, says the idea was to take a classic and turn it into a “moment.”

“We wanted to create something playful yet elevated—an experience that matched the vibe of Canto,” says Omari. “I’ve always loved espresso martinis, and the frozen version adds a fun, unexpected twist while still delivering that rich, bold flavor. It’s the kind of drink that immediately gets people talking."

The drink has turned into something of a social media darling. And virality has paid off: The restaurant sells more than 2,000 frozen espresso martinis each week between the two locations.

Over 2,000 frozen espresso martinis are sold each week by Canto.

Omari believes its appeal comes from its visual appearance, the taste and the energy, perhaps literally given it’s an coffee-based, caffeinated drink.

“The frozen espresso martini is instantly photogenic—creamy, icy, and served in a sleek coupe glass or to-go,” Omari says. “Our customers love it all year long. The minute they come to the table or reach their hands, the social media photo moments begin. It’s a drink that looks as good as it tastes.”

The drink has become a staple at both locations, according to Omari who said he wants guests to feel they’ve discovered something special.

While Canto wasn’t open to sharing the exact recipe for its famed frozen drink, it did share some insights on how the cocktail is formulated, in case readers want to try to replicate it at home.

The recipe stays true to the original espresso martini components including vodka, coffee and fresh espresso. What makes it unique is its mascarpone cream layer that is made with Amarula instead of Baileys.

The ingredients add a contrast that is meant to be contemporary in both flavor and texture while also imitating the foam that comes with a liquid espresso martini.

While we encourage attempting the drink at home, there’s really nothing like trying it in-person at one of Canto’s two NYC loctions.