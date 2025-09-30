Why You Should Be Drinking Non-Alcoholic Italian Spritzes

It’s now easy to quit drinking cocktails or at least to cut back on your alcohol consumption. The best place to start is with zero-proof Italian spritzes and Negronis. The bitter component found in Campari and other aperitivo favorites makes even non-alcoholic drinks have a pop of flavor without a lot of added sugar. Now, companies like Lyre’s and Mionetto are adding Prosecco-like bubbles to the mix—minus the alcohol. Appetito taste-tested the latest Italian non-alcoholic spritz offerings and can enthusiastically recommend the following options for anyone looking to try Sober October, Dry January, or to reduce alcohol consumption without sacrificing the ritual of cocktails.

Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic Classico with Italian Spritz

Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic Classico with Italian Spritz brings together sparkling, prosecco-style bubbles with the bittersweet vibrancy of a Venetian aperitivo. Classico—available in 4-pack cans or a 750-ML bottle—delivers crisp apple, pear, and peach notes, while the Italian Spritz layers in citrus zest and herbal complexity. When paired, the result is a beautifully balanced aperitif without alcohol.

Mionetto Aperitivo Alcohol Free and Alcohol-Removed Sparkling Wine

Mionetto has introduced an authentically Italian aperitivo in non-alcoholic form. Its Aperitivo Alcohol Free offers bright, bittersweet orange and herbal notes, ideal for spritz-inspired mocktails, while the alcohol-removed sparkling wine provides the lively effervescence of Prosecco. Crafted with attention to balance, these drinks deliver freshness, sparkling finesse, and aromatic depth.

Little Saints Negroni

Little Saints Negroni is a non-alcoholic infusion that reimagines the classic cocktail with an adaptogenic twist. Botanical ingredients such as citrus, spice, and bitter herbs create a familiar Negroni essence, while plant-derived mood-supporting elements add a unique modern edge. It captures the archetypal balance of sweet, bitter, and herbal, but it’s very light (and low in calories, with only 5 per can).

Lapo’s Non-Alcoholic Negroni

Lapo’s Non-Alcoholic Negroni delivers the iconic Italian cocktail without the alcohol, staying true to tradition with pronounced bitter-orange tones, herbal aromas, and subtle sweet undertones. Its balance mirrors the structure of gin, vermouth, and bitter liqueur, but through a carefully crafted blend of botanicals. Served over ice with an orange slice, it evokes the ritual of aperitivo while offering a lighter, inclusive choice. Elegant, deep, and layered, it is perfect for mindful drinkers seeking authentic Italian flavor.

C*ZZIMMA Spritz

C*ZZIMMA Spritz captures the energy of a Sicilian summer in a sparkling, non-alcoholic aperitif. Infused with Mediterranean citrus and infused botanicals, it offers bright bitter-orange notes softened by gentle sweetness and lifted with fine bubbles. Founded by a New York-based Italian sommelier and a brand strategist, this newcomer is making a fizzy, flavorful spritz that’s worth seeking out.

Casamara Club Super Classico

Casamara Club Super Classico is a sparkling, non-alcoholic botanical aperitivo soda inspired by Italian bitters. Complex yet refreshing, it pairs herbs and spices with citrus zest and a touch of sweetness, creating a profile reminiscent of a spritz without alcohol. Its effervescence makes it both a standalone aperitif and a versatile mixer.



