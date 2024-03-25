Orange and Pomegranate Non-Alcoholic Spritz

This recipe is part of Appetito contributor Chiara Montalto Giannini's series on food and drink to make during the bridge between spring and winter. For this Orange and Pomegranate Spritz, she recommends using a fennel "straw," which adds a hint of licorice to the drink; just remove the fronds from a fennel stalk and trim as needed. This spritz can be made non-alcoholic with soda or sparkling water providing the fizz, or as a low-ABV cocktail with prosecco.

The other recipes in the series are: Peperonata | Radicchio Risotto

When I was younger, my grandfather used to say that when he was a kid, they would never discard the top part of the fennel. Instead, they’d use it as a sort of straw for sipping white wine. The bottom bulb was usually served after dinner as a digestive, but occasionally, it’d be used in a salad of fennel, orange, and pomegranate.

I’m not a bartender or a mixologist by any stretch, but this drink is something I put together in his honor — whenever I have fennel “ straws” on hand.

Orange and Pomegranate Spritz







0 from 0 votes Recipe by Chiara Montalto Giannini Servings 1 servings Prep time 5 minutes Cooking time 0 minutes Ingredients 2 2 parts pomegranate juice (preferably unsweetened)

1 1 part orange juice

1 1 part sparkling water*

1 1 fennel stalk

Orange slice or pomegranate seeds to garnish Directions Combine juices in a cocktail shaker with ice

Strain into a glass over ice

Top with sparkling water

Add stalk for straw

Garnish with orange slice or pomegranate seeds and serve Notes *for a low-ABV version, substitute prosecco. Did you make this recipe? Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink Like this recipe? Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest Follow us on Facebook! Follow us on Facebook