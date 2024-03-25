Skip to Content
Orange and Pomegranate Non-Alcoholic Spritz

As part of her series on what to eat and drink as winter turns to spring, Chiara Montalto Giannini recommends this spritz, made in honor of her grandfather.

11:46 AM EDT on March 25, 2024

Orange pomegranate mocktail

An orange pomegranate mocktail with a fennel straw.

This recipe is part of Appetito contributor Chiara Montalto Giannini's series on food and drink to make during the bridge between spring and winter. For this Orange and Pomegranate Spritz, she recommends using a fennel "straw," which adds a hint of licorice to the drink; just remove the fronds from a fennel stalk and trim as needed. This spritz can be made non-alcoholic with soda or sparkling water providing the fizz, or as a low-ABV cocktail with prosecco.

The other recipes in the series are: Peperonata | Radicchio Risotto

When I was younger, my grandfather used to say that when he was a kid, they would never discard the top part of the fennel. Instead, they’d use it as a sort of straw for sipping white wine. The bottom bulb was usually served after dinner as a digestive, but occasionally, it’d be used in a salad of fennel, orange, and pomegranate. 

I’m not a bartender or a mixologist by any stretch, but this drink is something I put together in his honor — whenever I have fennel “ straws” on hand.

Orange and Pomegranate Spritz

Recipe by Chiara Montalto Giannini
Servings

1

servings
Prep time

5

minutes
Cooking time

0

minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 2 parts pomegranate juice (preferably unsweetened)

  • 1 1 part orange juice

  • 1 1 part sparkling water*

  • 1 1 fennel stalk

  • Orange slice or pomegranate seeds to garnish

Directions

  • Combine juices in a cocktail shaker with ice
  • Strain into a glass over ice
  • Top with sparkling water
  • Add stalk for straw
  • Garnish with orange slice or pomegranate seeds and serve

Notes

  • *for a low-ABV version, substitute prosecco.

