Elevate Your Negroni Sbagliato With Truffle Syrup

Appetito's Morgan Hines, with help from some cocktail experts, explains how Urbani Truffles and Mionetto Prosecco have raised the flavor profile of the ubiquitous Negroni Sbaliato.

9:31 AM EDT on June 29, 2023

If you’ve been on the hunt for an especially unique aperitivo, look no further: Mionetto Prosecco and Urbani Truffles have just the recipe.

Last year the Negroni Sbagliato took the internet by storm. The drink that combines Campari, prosecco, and sweet red vermouth actually started as a mistake (“sbagliato” translates from Italian as “mistaken”).

But the variation of the drink that Mionetto Prosecco and Urbani Truffles shared on Instagram certainly is by design — and it’s meant to be an even more luxe version of the popular cocktail. 

“The Truffle Negroni Sbagliato is a harmonious blend where creativity meets sophistication,” Cody Goldstein, CEO of Muddling Memories and recipe creator for Urbani Truffles, tells Appetito.

With the Urbani truffle syrup in mind, Goldstein says that the idea was to create a drink that could encapsulate luxury’s essence.

“Together, the truffle syrup and Mionetto Prosecco elevate the drink to new heights, delivering a sensory experience that indulges the palate with a tantalizing combination of flavors,” he says.

The pairing works because of contrast, James Briscione, author of The Flavor Matrix, tells Appetito.

“Typically, when you look at flavor pairings it’s about similarities: Where do the flavor notes of one ingredient overlap with the other? In the case of the truffle sbagliato, it’s about contrast,” Briscione says. 

One ingredient offers tastes and aromas that its counterpart doesn’t possess. 

“Think of it like a puzzle: prosecco, Campari, vermouth, and hibiscus create a beautiful citrusy, herbaceous, and floral drink. However, there is a hole right in the center of that image—in comes truffle with rich, earthy, and umami flavors to complete the picture,” Briscione says.

Intrigued as we are? Try the recipe below!

Truffle Negroni Sbagliato

Truffle Negroni Sbagliato

Recipe by Cody Goldstein
Servings

1

servings
Prep time

1

minute
Cooking time

1

minute

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces 4 Mionetto Prosecco Prestige Brut

  • 1 ounce 1 Campari

  • 3/4 ounce 3/4 Sweet Vermouth

  • 3 dashes 3 Urbani Truffles Hibiscus Syrup

  • 1 1 orange wheel

Directions

  • Add ice to a white wine glass.
  • Add Mionetto Prosecco.
  • Add Campari.
  • Add vermouth.
  • Add Urbani Syrup.
  • Stir.
  • Garnish with orange wheel.
  • Enjoy!

