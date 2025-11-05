Skip to Content
Easy Tuscan Soup with White Beans and Romano Cheese

Mama Mancini’s co-founder Daniel Mancini shares his take on a simple Tuscan soup inspired by his travels, rich with white beans, greens, and a savory touch of Romano cheese.

9:00 AM EST on November 5, 2025

Hearty Tuscan soup with white beans in a rustic bowl

A comforting bowl of hearty Tuscan soup.

I love this soup, and after returning from Tuscany I set out to create my own version with no salt added. The Romano cheese, as I use here, naturally adds just the right touch of saltiness. I prefer escarole for its gentle bitterness, but if it’s hard to find where you live, substitute any greens you love — spinach works beautifully.

Tuscan Bean Soup

Tuscan Bean Soup

Recipe by Daniel Mancini
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

2-4

servings
Cooking time

20

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 extra virgin olive oil

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 onion, chopped

  • 4-6 4-6 garlic cloves, sliced (you decide how many - I use six)

  • 2-10 oz. 2-10 cans of prepared cannellini beans, rinsed

  • 1 qt. 1 chicken stock, low sodium (or vegetable stock)

  • 1 head 1 escarole, washed and chopped

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 grated Romano cheese

  • 1/2 tsp. 1/2 black cracked pepper

  • 1 cup 1 water

Directions

  • Add the olive oil, onions, and garlic to a pot on low heat to allow the garlic and onion to slowly infuse the oil. When the garlic begins to turn light golden, go to step two.
  • Add the stock, water, pepper, and beans and bring to a boil.
  • Cover the pot, lower the heat to a slow and low simmer for 15 minutes.
  • Add the escarole, fold it into the soup, put the lid on, and simmer for five minutes
  • Remove the soup from the heat, let it rest for five minutes, then stir in the Romano cheese
  • Serve with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and more cheese. 

News

Babbo Returns with Familiar Faces and Fresh Energy

Stephen Starr reopens Babbo in Greenwich Village as chef Mark Ladner steps back into the kitchen with a confident new menu.

November 5, 2025
News

Altamura Trattoria Opens in Doral Florida

Acclaimed husband-and-wife chefs Massimo and Elisabetta Tundo open Altamura Trattoria in Miami’s Doral neighborhood, blending Northern and Southern Italian traditions.

November 4, 2025
Features

QC Spa NYC: An Italian Escape on Governors Island

Just a short ferry ride from Manhattan, QC Spa NYC offers an Italian-inspired wellness escape on Governors Island—where la dolce vita meets New York energy.

November 3, 2025
Features

The Pasta Queen Is Ready for the Holidays

The Pasta Queen herself, Nadia Caterina Munno, talks with Appetito about her favorite Italian fall flavors, holiday cooking traditions, and the dishes she’ll be making this Thanksgiving and Christmas.

November 3, 2025
Sunday Shop

Sunday Shop: Four Fall Fitness Faves

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

November 2, 2025
