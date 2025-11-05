I love this soup, and after returning from Tuscany I set out to create my own version with no salt added. The Romano cheese, as I use here, naturally adds just the right touch of saltiness. I prefer escarole for its gentle bitterness, but if it’s hard to find where you live, substitute any greens you love — spinach works beautifully.

Tuscan Bean Soup Recipe by Daniel Mancini







0.0 from 0 votes Servings 2-4 servings Cooking time 20 minutes Ingredients 1/4 cup 1/4 extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup 1/2 onion, chopped

4-6 4-6 garlic cloves, sliced (you decide how many - I use six)

2-10 oz. 2-10 cans of prepared cannellini beans, rinsed

1 qt. 1 chicken stock, low sodium (or vegetable stock)

1 head 1 escarole, washed and chopped

1/4 cup 1/4 grated Romano cheese

1/2 tsp. 1/2 black cracked pepper

1 cup 1 water Directions Add the olive oil, onions, and garlic to a pot on low heat to allow the garlic and onion to slowly infuse the oil. When the garlic begins to turn light golden, go to step two.

Add the stock, water, pepper, and beans and bring to a boil.

Cover the pot, lower the heat to a slow and low simmer for 15 minutes.



Add the escarole, fold it into the soup, put the lid on, and simmer for five minutes

Remove the soup from the heat, let it rest for five minutes, then stir in the Romano cheese



Serve with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and more cheese.

