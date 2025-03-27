Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Recipes

How to Feed Your Beast with Baked Ziti

Our Editor-in-Chief shares a recipe for Baked Ziti prepared to feed his rapidly growing son who eats like a beast.

9:00 AM EDT on March 27, 2025

Baked Ziti by Andrew Cotto.

Baked Ziti by Andrew Cotto.

My son is a beast (in a good way). He's 18-years-old, six-foot-three, and a wet sweater away from 200 pounds. He hits the gym nearly as often as I hit the sack. The problem is that the kid can eat. And eat...And eat...

I used to ply the boy with eggs, but that was before eggs became a luxury item. Then I remembered how my mother used to feed my beast of an older brother back in the day, when he hit the gym as often as I hit the mall: Baked Ziti!

It's a simple dish with low-budget ingredients (and one precious egg!) that goes a long, long way. Well, in the case of my son, maybe four meals...

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

Recipe by Andrew Cotto
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

8

servings
Prep time

20

minutes
Cooking time

1

hour 

Ingredients

  • 1 lb. 1 ziti

  • 1-1/2 lb. 1-1/2 ground chuck

  • 1 lb. 1 Ricotta cheese

  • 1 lb. 1 low-moisture mozzarella cheese, shredded

  • 1 cup 1 Pecorino Romano cheese

  • 16 oz. 16 Passata or tomato puree

  • 1 1 yellow onion, diced

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 Extra Virgin Olive Oil

  • 1 1 egg

  • Salt & Pepper

Directions

  • Add the olive oil to a large sauté pan over medium heat.
  • When the oil shimmers, add the diced onions.
  • Season the onions with salt & pepper and sauté, stirring often, until translucent (8-10 minutes)
  • Raise the heat to medium high and add the ground chuck.
  • Season the meat with S & P and gently brown (adjusting heat if necessary) and tossing/stirring often.
  • When the meat is browned (10-12 minutes), drain the excess fat and add the jar of passata.
  • Blend the passata with the meat and onions.
  • Bring the mixture to a boil and then lower to a simmer.
  • Bring a pot of water to a boil.
  • Add 1/4 cup of salt and the ziti.
  • Return to a boil and cook the pasta until al dente (around 10 minutes).
  • Drain the pasta and run under cold water to stop the cooking. Set aside.
  • Combine the cheeses with the egg in a large bowl (saving 1 cup of shredded mozzarella) and mix thoroughly.
  • Add the cooled pasta with the cheese mixture and blend thoroughly.
  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
  • Once the meat sauce has thickened (s/b 20 minutes total), take it off the heat and allow to cool.
  • Once the meat is somewhat cool, add it to the cheese mixture.
  • Grease a baking pan with olive oil and add the complete mixture (tapping the bottom of the pan to release air pockets).
  • Sprinkle the top evenly with the remaining mozzarella.
  • Bake for 30 minutes or until the top starts to brown in patches.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Andrew Cotto

I am the co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of Appetito magazine. I like Italian food & drink a lot.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Features

Watch Appetito’s Inagural Video Production: Postcards from Parma

Appetito Studios presents our first film production, "Postcards from Parma," featuring our expat contributor Graceanna LaCombe.

March 26, 2025
Recipes

An Expat’s Take on Fresh Porcini in a Tuscan Pasta Classic

The elegance of fresh Porcini mushrooms is on display in a recipe from an expat living in the hills of Tuscany.

March 25, 2025
Travel

Experience Authentic Italy with Me & Appetito in Piedmont This Fall

Appetito is partnering with chef and culinary travel guide, Julie Hartigan, on a once in a lifetime trip to Piedmont.

March 24, 2025
See all posts