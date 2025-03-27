How to Feed Your Beast with Baked Ziti

My son is a beast (in a good way). He's 18-years-old, six-foot-three, and a wet sweater away from 200 pounds. He hits the gym nearly as often as I hit the sack. The problem is that the kid can eat. And eat...And eat...

I used to ply the boy with eggs, but that was before eggs became a luxury item. Then I remembered how my mother used to feed my beast of an older brother back in the day, when he hit the gym as often as I hit the mall: Baked Ziti!

It's a simple dish with low-budget ingredients (and one precious egg!) that goes a long, long way. Well, in the case of my son, maybe four meals...