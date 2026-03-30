How to Make a “Rustic” Easter Pie

Easter has a way of returning certain dishes to the table—some out of tradition, others out of habit. Pizza rustica, for me, is something I’ve grown into over time.

As a kid, it felt dense, almost too rich—something you took a small slice of because it was there. But now, I understand it differently. I crave it. The structure. The intention. it’s a savory pie in the truest sense, and when it’s done thoughtfully, it’s one of the most satisfying things you can make.

At its core, pizza rustica is about abundance. It marks the end of Lent, the return of indulgence, the kind of dish meant to be sliced into and shared. But what makes it memorable isn’t just what goes into it—it’s how each element is handled.

For me, it starts with the cheese.

The quality and balance of the cheeses are what elevate this from a traditional Easter pie to something truly exceptional. Using Lioni Latticini, you get a full spectrum of texture and flavor. The ricotta is soft and creamy, almost airy, forming that rich, custardy base. The basket cheese brings structure and a gentle tang that cuts through the richness. And the scamorza—similar to a firmer, slightly aged mozzarella—melts seamlessly into the filling, lending that signature pull and a more cohesive, unified texture.

Joanna Moeller's version of Pizza Rustica or Easter Pie.

I tend to lean more heavily on the cheese than most, intentionally. I want the filling to feel integrated and luxurious, not overly dense or dominated by meat.

And when it comes to the meat, I take a slightly different approach. Traditionally, you’ll see thicker cubes folded into the filling. Instead, I prefer using sliced meats, cut into thin ribbons. It’s a subtle shift, but it changes the texture entirely. The meat melts more fluidly into the filling, distributing flavor without creating dense pockets. Each bite stays balanced—nothing too firm, nothing too chewy—just layers that work together.

Then there’s the dough.

In the past, I’ve leaned toward a more pastry-style crust—something closer to a traditional pie dough, tender and slightly crumbly. This year, I wanted to explore something with a bit more structure. The dough sits somewhere between a pastry and a pizza dough: enriched with butter for tenderness, but balanced with olive oil and eggs, which give it elasticity and strength.

The result is a crust that holds its shape cleanly, bakes up deeply golden, and slices beautifully. It’s sturdy without feeling heavy—structured enough to support the filling, but still delicate enough to remind you that this is, at its heart, a pie.

That balance is what makes pizza rustica so compelling.

It’s rich, but it shouldn’t feel overwhelming. It should feel deliberate. Every component—the cheeses, the meats, the dough—should contribute to a filling that’s cohesive rather than crowded.

When it all comes together—the creamy ricotta, the melt of the scamorza, the subtle saltiness of the meats, all encased in that golden crust—it becomes more than just a traditional dish.

It becomes something you look forward to making. And for me, that’s what Easter cooking is really about.