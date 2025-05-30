How to Make Chicken Cacciatore Meatballs

Necessity is the mother of invention...So it goes with cooking.

I created these Chicken Cacciatore meatballs when I was craving the nostalgia of the simple, healthy Italian American dishes I grew up with, but my husband doesn’t like meat on the bone.

Chicken Cacciatore (Hunter’s Chicken in Italy, where this dish is often made with rabbit) is a simple, healthy, weeknight meal that comes together quickly. And these meatballs, if you have any leftover, make a great sandwich the next day.

You start by building your sauce. While that cooks, you make your chicken meatballs, and lightly fry them just to put a nice coating on them, before you finish them in the sauce.

As with most of my recipes, feel free to use your creativity to make it your own!