How to Make Lagane Pasta with Chickpeas
Italian culinary expert, Amy Riolo, shares an ancient lagane pasta with chickpeas recipe from Italy's southern regions.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Appetito
How to Make Grano Duro Pasta Dough
Italian culinary expert Amy Riolo, shares her recipe for making a traditional pasta dough at home using hard wheat or "grano duro."
Culinary Expert Amy Riolo on Pasta and Health
Chef and Mediterranean lifestyle ambassador Amy Riolo provides six things to look out for when you eat pasta so that you can make sure you are getting all the nutrients to enjoy as much as possible.
Bona Furtuna
Still Sandro’s After All These Years
The Italian restaurant on the Upper East Side of Manhattan is like an escape hatch to Rome, a family-owned business that offers consistency and charm decade after decade.
Cacio e Pepe Cabbage Is Quick, Hearty, and Delicious
Our contributor puts a spin on Cacio e Pepe featuring cabbage instead of pasta for a fast, hearty, and delicious weeknight dinner.