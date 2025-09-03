Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Recipes

How to Make The Flatiron Room’s Pizza Martini

The Flatiron Room in New York City shared its Pizza Martini recipe with Appetito that combines two classics in one cocktail.

10:00 AM EDT on September 3, 2025

You may love to eat pizza, but have you considered drinking a pizza? In martini form, no less? Ben Wald, head of beverage programming and spirits expert at The Flatiron Room, has.

The result is a well-balanced cocktail that strikes the traditional notes of a martini while having a pizza-like twist that feels elevated. This is not your late-night slice; think crisp sip with a gourmet touch: flavorful yet not overdone. 

"The drink is really focused around the vermouth,” Wald says. “I remember trying it in 2018, and the first thing I thought of was, 'This is a pizza, I must make a pizza drink.’”

Wald’s creation process took some time. He went through iterations of pepperoni fat-washing and other pizza ideas before landing on a version featuring a clean olive oil wash that is now served at The Flatiron Room. 

“When I create a cocktail, I decide on what flavor I want to go with and then either find something to be the base naturally, or make a syrup or infusion to serve as the base,” Wald says. 

He says the key is the fidelity of flavor.

“When creating the perfect cocktail, you don’t want to create a camel (a horse designed by a committee),” Wald says.” Everyone would rather have a clean, straightforward cocktail rather than one with 20 ingredients that you could omit seven of to create the same drink. This was the Pizza Martini’s process.”

The Flatiron Room shared its Pizza Martini recipe with Appetito for readers to try at home—but we highly recommend stopping into The Flatiron Room to experience the craft cocktail made by the expert team onsite. 

Pizza Martini Recipe

(courtesy of The Flatiron Room)

  • 100ml of olive oil per liter of vodka
  • Combine the olive oil and vodka in a container and freeze overnight. "The oil will rise to the top and solidify. Strain off the oil and let it return to room temperature for future use—now you have olive oil-washed vodka," said Wald.
  • To build the cocktail:
    • 2 oz olive oil-washed vodka
    • 1 oz sun-dried tomato liqueur
    • 1 oz Lustau Vermut Blanco
    • Stir and strain into a chilled martini glass
    • Garnish with goat cheese-stuffed olives

Want to read more from Morgan Hines? Subscribe to her Substack "Getting Dressed for Dinner" and follow her on Instagram.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

News

Chef Marc Forgione Brings Purposeful Meat to Peasant

At Peasant in NoLita, chef Marc Forgione is redefining whole animal dining with wood fire, local farms, and a deep respect for every cut.

September 3, 2025
Travel

The Overlooked Beaches Outside of Rome are Well Worth a Visit

Our Editor-in-Chief shares the secret of how to spend a delightful and easy day at the beach while visiting Rome.

September 2, 2025
Sunday Shop

Sunday Shop: Fall Bag Guide 2025

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

August 31, 2025
News

The New York Cocktail Company Is Launching A Vesper Martini

The New York Cocktail Club has collaborated on a new bottled martini with famed NYC mixologist Takuma Watanabe.

August 29, 2025
News

Long Island Pizza Fest Debuts in Huntington with Top Pizzerias

Long Island’s first-ever Pizza Fest brings together beloved pizzerias, live entertainment, and Italian flavors for an unforgettable day in Huntington.

August 29, 2025
See all posts