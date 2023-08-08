Skip to Content
Appetito home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
wine.com
Recipes

Pasta al Pomodoro is Simple and Satisfying

Skyler Mapes and Giuseppe Morisani, owners of EXAU Olive Oil, share a recipe for pasta and tomatoes from their new book, "The Olive Oil Enthusiast."

9:00 AM EDT on August 8, 2023

a photograph of Pasta al Pomodoro.

Pasta al Pomodoro. Photo by Sophia Cotto.

By
Skyler Mapes & Giuseppe Morisani

This Pasta al Pomodoro recipe is for the folks who love super creamy pasta sauce. But it doesn’t actually have any cream, and if you ask us, that’s the way most pasta sauce should be. Pasta al Pomodoro is always best in the summer when cherry tomatoes are at their peak. We at EXAU created this recipe one summer when we were craving a tomato sauce with a smooth texture and decided to whir the sauce in the blender. Other simple, healthy, delicious recipes such as this can be found in our new book, The Olive Oil Enthusiast.

Pasta al Pomodoro

Pasta al Pomodoro

0 from 0 votes
Recipe by Skyler Mapes and Giuseppe Morisani Course: Main, pastaCuisine: Italian
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

30

minutes

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons 4 extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for finishing

  • 3 3 garlic cloves, smashed or roughly chopped

  • 1 1 peperoncino calabrese (fresh Calabrian spicy pepper; Fresno chile or mild serrano will work), roughly chopped (optional)

  • 1-1/4 1-1/4 pounds cherry tomatoes (the sweeter the better), halved

  • 6 6 basil leaves

  • 3/4 3/4 pound spaghetti

  • 1/4 1/4 cup finely grated Parmigiano Reggiano

Directions

  • Heat a large saucepan over medium-low heat for 20 seconds.
  • Add 2 tablespoons of the oil, 2 of the garlic cloves, and the peperoncino (if using) and cook until the garlic turns slightly blond, about 3 to 4 minutes.
  • Increase the heat to high and immediately add the tomatoes.
  • Decrease the heat to medium and cook, covered, for 15 to 20 minutes or until the tomatoes melt into a sauce, stirring every 5 minutes.
  • Off the heat, use an immersion blender or standard blender to puree the tomatoes into a smooth sauce.
  • Return the pan to the stove, add the basil, and continue to cook the sauce over low heat for 15 minutes or until reduced by one-fourth.
  • Heat a large pan over low heat for 20 seconds.
  • Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil and the remaining garlic clove and cook until the garlic turns slightly blond, about 3 to 4 minutes. Turn off the heat.
  • Meanwhile, bring a large pot of water to a boil.
  • Once the water is boiling, add salt (the water should taste salty), then add the pasta and cook until 2 to 3 minutes before the pasta is al dente.
  • When the pasta is almost ready, add a ladle of pasta water to the pan with the garlic and bring it to a boil.
  • Using tongs, transfer the pasta to the pan.
  • Cook for 1 minute, adding more pasta water as needed.
  • Add the tomato sauce and cook, stirring continuously and adding more pasta water as needed, for another 2 minutes or until the pasta reaches your desired texture.
  • Turn off the heat and stir in the Parmigiano Reggiano.
  • Immediately divide the pasta among four plates and serve with a teaspoon of oil drizzled over each portion.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options
Skyler Mapes & Giuseppe Morisani
Skyler Mapes & Giuseppe Morisani

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

News

Maker of Rao’s Sauce Sells to Campbell for $2.7 Billion

Long one of the most popular jarred red sauces in the supermarket aisle, Rao’s will become part of Campbell’s as part of a deal to acquire Sovos Brands Inc.

August 8, 2023
Features

How to Pronounce Italian Eateries

Appetito's language instructor, Luna, is back with a pronunciation lesson for the distinct places in Italy to eat.

Appetito Editors
August 7, 2023
Today's stories are presented by
wine.com

Wine.com

This is where the bold buy wine.
Learn More
wine.com
Features

The Summer of Prosciutto at NYC’s Sistina Restaurant

A famed NYC restaurateur has brought a beloved Italian product over for the summer. Here are the details on a Prosciutto di Parma pop-up at Sistina Restaurant in Manhattan.

August 7, 2023
Features

Making Pasta from Scratch: Five Tips from a Food Network Star

Chef and Food Network star Antonia Lofaso shares five tips for pasta making at home.

August 7, 2023
See all posts