Peach and Basil Muffins That Taste Like Summer in Italy

Every summer, my basil takes on a life of its own, overflowing in my garden beds like it has something to prove, and this and this year’s abundance has me especially excited.
There’s just something about the sweet juiciness of ripe peaches and the bright, herbal note of fresh basil that creates a summer symphony on your plate. It’s simple. It’s fresh. And it’s everything I want this time of year. This muffin is perfect with a salad and a glass of crisp white wine for a light summer supper.
Craving summer recipes from Low Country Bella? Discover more recipes inspired by fresh ingredients and Southern hospitality.
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