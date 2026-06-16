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Peach and Basil Muffins That Taste Like Summer in Italy

Inspired by garden-fresh ingredients, these muffins offer a sweet and savory taste of the season.

10:00 AM EDT on June 16, 2026

Homemade peach basil cheddar muffins arranged on a serving platter with fresh basil leaves and peaches.

Peach Basil Muffins combine sweet summer peaches, fresh basil and cheese in every bite.

Every summer, my basil takes on a life of its own, overflowing in my garden beds like it has something to prove, and this and this year’s abundance has me especially excited.

There’s just something about the sweet juiciness of ripe peaches and the bright, herbal note of fresh basil that creates a summer symphony on your plate. It’s simple. It’s fresh. And it’s everything I want this time of year. This muffin is perfect with a salad and a glass of crisp white wine for a light summer supper.

Craving summer recipes from Low Country Bella? Discover more recipes inspired by fresh ingredients and Southern hospitality.

Peach Basil Muffins

Recipe by Low Country Bella
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

12

servings
Prep time

15

minutes
Cooking time

20

minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 packages 2 Martha White Corn Muffin Mix (7 oz. each)

  • 1 cup 1 whole milk

  • 2 2 eggs

  • 1 tbsp. 1 olive oil

  • 4 4 peaches, peeled and chopped small

  • 1 cup 1 shredded sharp cheddar cheese

  • 1/3 cup 1/3 finely chopped basil

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350.
  • Spray a muffin pan with olive oil.
  • Stir together muffin mix, eggs, milk and olive oil.
  • Add the peaches, basil and cheese.
  • Spoon the batter into 12 muffin cups.
  • Bake for 20 minutes.

Notes

  • If MarthaWhite Corn Muffin Mix is unavailable, use one of these options: 2 packages Jiffy Corn MuffinMix (8.5 oz each) – closest substitute. Reduce the milk slightly to ¾ cup if the batter seems thin or 14 ounces of any corn muffin mix (Krusteaz, store brand, etc.) prepared as directed in this recipe.

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