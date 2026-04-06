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Seirēn Song Spritz: Exploring Portugal and Spain’s Aperitif Culture

If you love Italian aperitivo options, try the Seirēn Song Spritz.

10:00 AM EDT on April 6, 2026

The Seirēn Song Spritz, a gold-infused cocktail inspired by the aperitif traditions of Portugal and Spain

The Seirēn Song Spritz, a gold-infused cocktail inspired by the aperitif traditions of Portugal and Spain.

If you’re a lover of Italian aperitivo options such as the Aperol Spritz, Campari Spritz or the Italicus Spritz, Seirēn’s Seiren Song Spritz is for you.

The edible gold-infused cocktail is glamorous yet approachable, setting the tone for a gorgeous meal characterized by connection and sophisticated taste.

Candice Coy, beverage director at Seirēn, said the drink is the restaurant’s “loving welcome note to guests.”

“It is also a tribute to the Aperitif cultures of Portugal and Spain. The focus of this drink is setting your meal's intention,” Coy says. 

“It is light, lovely and refreshing with the purpose of embodying The Aperitivo Hour. Bringing friends together where the purpose isn't just a party - it is also to reset, relax, refresh and reconnect with every moment and every sip. Cleansing the palate and the soul."

While Appetito recommends visiting Seirēn in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood, the restaurant shared its recipe to try at home.

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Seirēn’s Song Spritz

Recipe by Seirēn’s
0.0 from 0 votes

Ingredients

  • 1 oz. 1 Lillet Blanc Aperitif

  • 1 oz. 1 Citral Lemongrass Liqueur

  • Equal parts soda & cava

  • Edible gold glitter spray

Directions

  • Combine in a wine glass over rocks.
  • Top with edible gold glitter spray.

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