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Sipping and Sunning: Mana Breeze Italicus-Infused Cocktail

This seasonal cocktail from El Ta'Koy pairs juicy watermelon and mezcal with Italicus for a refreshing summer sip.

10:00 AM EDT on June 17, 2026

Overhead view of the Mana Breeze cocktail with watermelon garnish beside the pool at The Dominick hotel.

The Mana Breeze is served poolside at The Dominick’s El Ta’Koy, inspired by Vacation Inc.’s signature summer aesthetic.

There’s nothing better than a refreshing, fruit-forward sip in the summer.

This season, sunscreen brand Vacation Inc. and New York’s El Ta’Koy have partnered to create the Mana Breeze, sure to uplevel any summer cocktail menu. While the vibrant cocktail leans into a mezcal and watermelon base, it also features Italian-rooted Italicus, an aromatic aperitif that adds a floral, citrus twist.

"When creating the Mana Breeze, we drew inspiration from Vacation’s iconic summer scent and retro beach-club aesthetic,” says Andor Lato, assistant director of food and beverage for The Dominick.

Poolside drinks and summer menu display at The Dominick hotel in New York City.
Guests can enjoy the Mana Breeze alongside The Dominick's summer poolside programming and seasonal cocktails.

“The watermelon, citrus and mezcal come together to evoke the feeling of a perfect pool day, while the mini sunscreen adds a fun, unexpected touch that brings the partnership to life."

The drink is available at El Ta’Koy, which lives in The Dominick Hotel. For readers unable to test it in-person, Lato and his team shared the recipe with Appetito to try it at home.

Mana Breeze
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Mana Breeze

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Glassware: Tiki Highball

Ingredients

  • 2 oz. 2 Mezcal

  • 1 oz. 1 watermelon juice

  • 0.75 oz. 0.75 lemon

  • 0.75 oz. 0.75 Italicus

  • 0.5 oz. 0.5 agave

Directions

  • Add basil leaves to the bottom of a shaker and muddle lightly.
  • Add all remaining ingredients to an ice-filled shaker, shake well, and strain into a glass.
  • Garnish with watermelon and basil.
  • Serve alongside a 1 oz. Classic SPF 30 Lotion.

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Looking for more summer sips? Explore Appetito's collection of Italian-inspired cocktails and warm-weather drink recipes.

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