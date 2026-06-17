Sipping and Sunning: Mana Breeze Italicus-Infused Cocktail

There’s nothing better than a refreshing, fruit-forward sip in the summer.
This season, sunscreen brand Vacation Inc. and New York’s El Ta’Koy have partnered to create the Mana Breeze, sure to uplevel any summer cocktail menu. While the vibrant cocktail leans into a mezcal and watermelon base, it also features Italian-rooted Italicus, an aromatic aperitif that adds a floral, citrus twist.
"When creating the Mana Breeze, we drew inspiration from Vacation’s iconic summer scent and retro beach-club aesthetic,” says Andor Lato, assistant director of food and beverage for The Dominick.
“The watermelon, citrus and mezcal come together to evoke the feeling of a perfect pool day, while the mini sunscreen adds a fun, unexpected touch that brings the partnership to life."
The drink is available at El Ta’Koy, which lives in The Dominick Hotel. For readers unable to test it in-person, Lato and his team shared the recipe with Appetito to try it at home.
Looking for more summer sips? Explore Appetito's collection of Italian-inspired cocktails and warm-weather drink recipes.