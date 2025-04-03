Skip to Content
Torta Caprese is One of Italian History’s Fortunate Baking Blunders

Learn the legend of a baking mishap on the island of Capri that birthed Torta Caprese, one of Italy's most cherished desserts.

9:00 AM EDT on April 3, 2025

Torta Caprese by Michele Sessa.

This traditional Neapolitan chocolate almond cake is said to have been born from a mistake in the kitchen dating back to the 1920s. Legend says that pastry Chef Carmine Di Fiore forgot to add flour to a chocolate almond cake that he was making for a presumed mafia gentleman in his shop on the island of Capri.

This delectable cake was born and loved by all for its moist and soft interior and crispy and chewy outside from the use of ground almonds in the batter.  

Since then, the cake has been named after the island where it originated and is called Torta Caprese. This cake is a dense, rich and moist cake that is also gluten-free and a chocolate lovers dream!

I add orange zest to my recipe for an extra pop of freshness to the cake that makes it perfect for all your Spring celebrations!

Spring Torta Caprese Chocolate Almond Cake

Spring Torta Caprese Chocolate Almond Cake

Recipe by Michele Sessa
Servings

8

servings
Prep time

20

minutes
Cooking time

40

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup 1 good dark chocolate chips

  • 12 tbsp. 12 salted butter

  • 1 cup 1 sifted powdered sugar.

  • 5 5 eggs, separate the yolk and whites.

  • 1-1/2 tsp. 1-1/2 almond extract

  • 1 tbsp. 1 rum

  • 3 cups 3 almond flour

  • 1 tsp. 1 baking powder

  • 1 1 orange, zested

  • powdered sugar, if desired, for dusting when serving

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 F.
  • Line or grease an 8 or 9-inch springform pan.
  • Melt the chocolate chips with the butter in a microwave or double boiler.
  • Whisk until smooth then put aside to cool.
  • Beat the yolks with the powdered sugar until light and fluffy in a large mixing bowl (save whites in a separate bowl for later).
  • Add the almond extract and rum to the large bowl with the egg yolks and sugar and beat until light and foamy.
  • Add the melted butter and chocolate to the bowl and mix well.
  • Add the almond flour, orange zest and baking powder and combine (it will be a dense mixture).
  • Beat the egg whites in a separate bowl until firm, then fold into the cake batter.
  • Pour the batter into the prepared pan and level with an offset spatula or knife.
  • Bake for 35-40 minutes until golden and a toothpick comes out clean from the center.
  • Serve dusted with powdered sugar, if desired, or top with edible flowers for a lovely presentation for your Easter table.

