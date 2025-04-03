Torta Caprese is One of Italian History’s Fortunate Baking Blunders

This traditional Neapolitan chocolate almond cake is said to have been born from a mistake in the kitchen dating back to the 1920s. Legend says that pastry Chef Carmine Di Fiore forgot to add flour to a chocolate almond cake that he was making for a presumed mafia gentleman in his shop on the island of Capri.

This delectable cake was born and loved by all for its moist and soft interior and crispy and chewy outside from the use of ground almonds in the batter.

Since then, the cake has been named after the island where it originated and is called Torta Caprese. This cake is a dense, rich and moist cake that is also gluten-free and a chocolate lovers dream!

I add orange zest to my recipe for an extra pop of freshness to the cake that makes it perfect for all your Spring celebrations!