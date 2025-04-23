Brooklyn’s Little Fino Is Open: Here Are Four Must-Order Items

Little Fino is nothing short of enchanting.

The all-day Roman-inspired restaurant, located within the William Vale Hotel in Williamsburg, is meant to serve as something of a “neighborhood living room.” It certainly lives up to those modest expectations—and then some.

The day after Little Fino opened for a weeknight dinner, the space was buzzing. The “cafe-meets-piazza” cafe and bar is characterized by a lush assortment of hanging plants, marble-topped tables, green and cream tiled flooring, centered around a bar and counter imagined by Saguez & Dash, a New York design studio. Aesthetically pleasing light fixtures illuminate murals from artist Manuel Santelices that are worth paying attention to between inventive and delicious courses.

The concept from acclaimed chef Andrew Carmellini's NoHo Hospitality Group differs from traditional dining as guests are encouraged to spend time at Little Fino throughout the day, even with a book or a laptop, accompanied by sips and snacks within the abundant natural light conjured by large windows.

The menu by Chef Anthony Ricco, starts with “Early Birds” and moves into snacks meant to be paired with martinis, shareable appetizers, larger-form dishes, and more.

"Chef Ricco and I have worked together for years, and he never stops impressing me with what he brings to the table," says Carmellini. "After running the show at The William Vale for nearly a decade, I knew Ricco was the perfect fit to bring his creativity to the table for Little Fino. A lifelong Brooklyn native, no one understands the neighborhood better than Ricco, as he grew up just blocks away in Greenpoint cooking in his Nonna's kitchen.”

Chef Andrew Carmellini (left) of NoHo Hospitality Group and Chef Anthony Ricco of Little Fino.

Carmellini continues: “Together, we've created a menu that combines his talent with his Italian roots, serving [food] that’s ready to welcome both locals and out-of-towners alike."

Here are four standout options that already have us drooling over the idea of a return visit to Little Fino.

The Long Sando at Little Fino.

Warm Cannellini Beans: This option, which includes wood-grilled octopus, offers an excellent spin on a classic Mediterranean dish.

A Roman Burger: Little Fino’s A Roman Burger is made with dry-aged beef and gets added flavor from black pepper cacio e pepe–style aioli that comes on top. It's served on a homemade organic pizza dough bun.

20-inch Long Sando: This variation on the Italian sub is served on a skinny torpedo wood-fired baguette, with freshly shaved prosciutto, arugula, grana padano, and agrodolce.

Lickety Split: It’s worth leaving room for Little Fino’s soft serve ice cream, which currently comes in Panna and Lemon flavors — or in a twist. A cup of Panne topped with sea salt and olive oil was surprisingly light and utterly delicious.

Little Fino’s cocktail program appears as fabulous as its dinner menu, and the NA drinks offered at the bar, including French Bloom Sparkling Chardonnay and the Faux Daisy, offer non-drinkers noteworthy options.

Litto Fino is open from 7 am to 11 pm Sunday through Thursday, and Friday and Saturday from 7 am to midnight.