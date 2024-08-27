Spadafora Sole dei Padri is the Sicilian Syrah You Want

Sicily has a long and rich history of winemaking dating back thousands of years. Sicily's varied terroir, which includes volcanic soils, coastal areas, and mountainous regions, provides ideal conditions for grape growing. The island's warm climate and ample sunshine contribute to the ripeness and flavor concentration of the grapes. While the Italian island is known for producing a wide variety of wines, ranging from crisp whites to full-bodied reds from its native grape varieties (Nero d'Avola, Frappato, Grillo, and Carricante, for example), Sicily also cultivates several indigenous varieties. Did you know that Sicily produces excellent Syrah?

Syrah wines from Sicily can vary in style depending on where the grapes are grown and how the wine is made. Some producers in Sicily are known for producing bold and full-bodied Syrah wines with ripe fruit flavors and spicy notes, while others may produce more elegant and nuanced expressions of the grape. We came across a delicious Sicilian Syrah from Dei Principi di Spadafora via Assovini Sicilia, an organization dedicated to promoting the diverse viticulture of Sicilia and strengthening the territorial identity.

Dei Principi di Spadafora Winery dates back to the 13th century.

Dei Principi di Spadafora Winery is a well-known, organic winery located in the commune of Monreale, in the province of Palermo, on the northern coast of Sicily. Dei Principi di Spadafora Winery dates back to the 13th century and to this day, they are committed to producing high-quality wines that reflect the unique terroir of Sicily. Their vineyards are located across different areas with diverse microclimates and soil types, allowing the winery to cultivate a variety of grape varieties and produce a range of wines.

Moreover, the winery places a strong emphasis on sustainability and environmental stewardship. The winery implements practices that promote biodiversity, soil health, and water conservation in its vineyards and production processes. Dei Principi di Spadafora combines traditional winemaking techniques with modern technology to produce wines that are expressive of the Sicilian terroir and the unique characteristics of each grape variety, including their Syrah.

Dei Principi di Spadafora's Sole dei Padri paired with grilled lamb.

Dei Principi di Spadafora - Sole dei Padri Terre Siciliane Syrah IGT 2012

Sole dei Padri, referring to the sun and land of his father, is 100% Syrah, which is the most widely planted international grape variety in Sicily. It comes from vineyards at 450 meters above sea level. After spontaneous fermentation, the wine goes into cement vats. It then ages for one year in the barrel and then another 24 months in the bottle. This single vineyard wine is a real beauty. It exudes dark berry fruit, plum and violets, with a little tobacco and spice. The tannins are well integrated and the wine is very well balanced. 14.5% Abv.

Have you had a Syrah from Italy? Dei Principi di Spadafora Sole dei Padri Terre Siciliane Syrah is an absolute delight.

