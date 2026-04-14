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EAST Miami Hotel Is the Place to Stay in the Heart of Brickell

Our Editor-in-Chief pays a visit to EAST Miami and finds it to be a luxury oasis in the bustling neighborhood of Brickell.

11:00 AM EDT on April 14, 2026

The entrance to EAST Miami.

The entrance to EAST Miami.

It’s common knowledge that the Brickell neighborhood just south of downtown Miami is the city’s most vibrant, with its art scene, clubs, eateries, and shopping in full swing. The ubiquitous towers (and the many others in progress) attest to a destination, as if developers stake their claim in a declaration of “Here! Here!! Here!!!” But only one of those towers - with its modern facade of glass and wood and steel, with triangular terraces jutting outward from every corner - feels like the epicenter.

EAST Miami hotel opened in 2016 on Brickell Avenue in the heart of the neighborhood. It is part of the bustling Brickell City Center that contains residential buildings, office spaces and a sprawling, high-end shopping mall. The hotel is an oasis, it’s tranquil lobby modern, spacious, and art driven. The umber details are of marble, stone, wood, and brass. There’s a cafe with work-space open to the public. Guests are privy to elevators - hosting a wall of tiny lights and a mirror that mimic a view of stars in outer space - that ascend to 40-stories of luxury.

The lobby of EAST Miami.
The lobby of EAST Miami.

The hotel has 255 rooms, eight suites, and 89 residences from one-to-three bedrooms or suites. All are spacious, light-filled from floor-to-ceiling windows, and appointed with the hip, carefully curated aesthetic that defines the lobby; all have terraces offering views of the Miami Skyline or Biscayne Bay. Comfort abounds along with luxury accoutrements and filtered water taps in the lavish bathrooms.

A corner room at EAST Miami.
A corner room at EAST Miami.

Dining and imbibing at EAST Miami comes in many flavors. The main eatery is Quinto, a South American inspired, all-day menu derived primarily from the cocina de fuego (fire stove) from which an array of meat and seafood options are grilled, including prime steak options and whole fish. Abundant small plates are offered, and there are nods to Italy with various cheeses, pastas and a bespoke “Milanesa” menu. Meals can be had indoors or on the expansive terrace cloaked in greenery and shade. The top floor of the hotel hosts Sugar, a rooftop bar with the most sought-after view in Miami elevated by sophisticated cocktails and a “hot spot” vibe. Behind a hidden door lays the Tea Room, a Hong Kong-inspired lounge with an extensive cocktail list and small plates of pan-Asian cuisine.

The Honk Kong-inspired Tea Room at EAST Miami.
The Honk Kong-inspired Tea Room at EAST Miami.

Among the notable amenities are four outdoor pools with cabanas on the ample deck space, where food and drink can be had from the bar of Quinto. The pristine, well-equipped gym is large and open 24/7; classes and personal trainers are offered as well. There’s also complimentary beach access with chairs and an umbrella on a dedicated area of South Beach.

Two of the four pools at EAST Miami.
Two of the four pools at EAST Miami.

Sustainability is practices throughout the property. From the aforementioned filtered water tap in each room (to cut down on plastic) to the architectural marvel “Climate Ribbon” that wends through the outdoor spaced (providing shade, fomenting airflow, and collecting rainwater) to the emphasis on minimizing food waste, the environmental ethos is evident in every corner of EAST Miami. This careful consideration extends to the first-class hospitality provided by a courteous, professional staff that elevates the experience at this very special hotel that is the heart of Brickell.

Follow EAST Miami on Instagram and Facebook.

Andrew Cotto

I am the co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of Appetito magazine. I like Italian food & drink a lot.

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