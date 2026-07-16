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Inside Monaco’s La Vigie with Chef Simone Zanoni

The acclaimed Italian chef discusses the seasonal menu, Mediterranean lifestyle, and family traditions behind Monte-Carlo Beach's newest summer residence.

11:00 AM EDT on July 16, 2026

Chef Simone Zanoni at La Vigie restaurant in Monaco.

Chef Simone Zanoni leads the kitchen at La Vigie for the 2026 summer season. @Monte-Carlo SBM

Set above the Mediterranean on the grounds of Monte-Carlo Beach in Monaco, La Vigie is known for its spectacular seaside setting. For the 2026 summer season, the iconic restaurant welcomes one of Italy's most celebrated chefs. Simone Zanoni has created a menu that embraces the flavors of the season and the leisurely pace of Mediterranean dining. Appetito caught up with the chef to talk about family memories and what guests can expect from his newest summer residence.

La Vigie overlooks one of the most beautiful stretches of the Mediterranean. How did the location influence the menu?

La Vigie at Monte-Carlo Beach offers panoramic Mediterranean views. @Monte-Carlo SBM

La Vigie is one of those places where nature does half of the work for you. When you're surrounded by the Mediterranean, you don't need to overcomplicate things. I wanted a menu that feels fresh, generous and sunny. Italian cuisine has always been about respecting great ingredients, and here the setting naturally pushes you towards seafood, vegetables, olive oil, citrus and dishes that people enjoy slowly, together. The view reminds you that cooking should create pleasure before anything else.

Your menu draws inspiration from across Italy. Where did those influences begin?

My biggest inspiration has always been my childhood in northern Italy, growing up with my grandmother and my family around the table. At the same time, I didn't want to represent just one region. Italy is incredibly diverse, so the menu is a journey from north to south. Some recipes are very traditional, others are interpreted in my own way, but every dish starts from a real Italian memory.

What does the perfect afternoon at La Vigie look like to you?

Seasonal cocktails complement La Vigie's Italian-inspired menu overlooking the sea. @Monte-Carlo SBM

It starts with a long aperitivo overlooking the sea, followed by a table full of dishes to share, a great bottle of wine, plenty of conversation and absolutely no rush. Lunch should naturally become the afternoon. That's the Mediterranean lifestyle I love, and that's exactly the atmosphere we wanted to create at La Vigie.

Which ingredients are you most excited to showcase this summer?

Summer is the most generous season. Beautiful tomatoes, zucchini flowers, basil, lemons, peaches, apricots and of course the exceptional seafood from the Mediterranean. My philosophy is simple: when the ingredient is outstanding, the chef should do less, not more. Our job is to enhance nature, not hide it.

Sharing is a big part of the La Vigie menu. Why is that so important?

Handmade pastas, seafood, and dishes designed for sharing. @Monte-Carlo SBM

Italian food has never just been about eating; it's about spending time together. Sharing creates conversation, laughter and memories. I hope people leave La Vigie remembering not only what they ate, but who they shared it with. For me, hospitality is about creating emotion, not just serving plates.

For first-time visitors, what should they be sure to order?

I would definitely recommend our handmade pasta, because pasta is part of my identity and something I could cook every day. I would also encourage guests to try one of our dishes designed for sharing, whether it's a beautiful fish or one of our larger family-style preparations. That's where the true spirit of La Vigie comes alive.

La Vigie Zanoni, Monte-Carlo Beach, Avenue Princesse Grace, 06190 Roquebrune-Cap-Martin @montecarlosbm

Open daily from June 12 to September 13, 2026

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Sarah Campise Hallier

Sarah Campise Hallier is the Associate Editor at Appetito Magazine. Follow her @forkBOUNDfoodies.

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