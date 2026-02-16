Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Features

Avere Gli Occhi Foderati di Prosciutto: Ignoring What is Right in Front of You

Italian scholar and New York–based educator Samuel Ghelli continues his Appetito series, examining how an Italian expression uses food to illuminate the ways we choose not to see.

9:00 AM EST on February 16, 2026

Friends around a table eating and drinking wine while laughing.

Even in moments of shared laughter, what is plainly in front of us can remain unseen.

In Italian, food is rarely just food. It organizes time, relationships, and expectations. This column explores Italian sayings and proverbs as ways of thinking shaped at the table.

These expressions preserve that knowledge in compact form. Read literally, they speak about eating. Read more closely, they offer insight into how experience, pleasure, and social life are understood.

The aim is simple: to treat language as another ingredient—handled with care, tasted slowly, and shared. No prior appetite required. It tends to arrive along the way.

Literal translation: to have one’s eyes lined with prosciutto
Meaning: to ignore what is plainly in front of you, usually because seeing it would be uncomfortable

The image is immediate—almost cartoonish—and for that very reason unforgettable. Italian doesn’t merely suggest that something is slipping past our sight; it points to the cause and names it outright: a slice of prosciutto. Reality is right there, in front of our eyes, yet something gets in the way and prevents us from seeing it clearly. This is no abstract obstacle. It has weight, texture, color, even a familiar smell. And it is precisely this concreteness that makes the expression instantly intelligible, even to someone encountering it for the first time.

In Italian, thinking is never entirely separate from eating. Cognition passes through the table. And so the mind—much like the body after a generous meal—can feel a little heavier, slightly foggy, less ready to focus.

The most convincing explanation of the expression’s origin appears in the Dizionario della lingua italiana (1861) by Niccolò Tommaseo and Bernardo Bellini. There, the image is traced back to a medical condition: inflamed eyelids, turned outward, reddened and swollen, obstructing vision. Over time, the medical reference faded, but the image remained. The pathology disappeared; the prosciutto stayed.

In contemporary Italy, avere gli occhi foderati di prosciutto is a widely used expression, but it is not a generic way of talking about distraction or poor perception. It does not refer to missing a nuance or overlooking a minor detail. Rather, it is used when what goes unseen is obvious to everyone else—so obvious that failing to notice it feels almost impossible. The expression surfaces when reality insists on being what it is, and someone, stubbornly, keeps looking the other way.

This is a very particular kind of blindness. It doesn’t come from a defect of the eyes themselves, but from how we choose to position ourselves in front of certain things. Sometimes it is simple naïveté: a sincere belief that reality must be different from how it appears. Other times it is a form of self-protection, a way of shielding oneself from what would hurt too much to acknowledge openly. To really look, in those moments, would mean accepting an uncomfortable truth and altering a status quo that, until then, had felt tolerable.

That is why the expression so easily oscillates between irony and accusation. It can make you smile, but it also lands with a punch. The prosciutto over the eyes is not an accident. It is something we allow to stay there—sometimes out of “convenience”—at least for a while.

This is also why the expression finds one of its most familiar settings in romantic relationships, especially in stories of betrayal. Everyone sees it. Everyone knows. Everyone comments on it—everyone, that is, except the one person who should be seeing it first. The signs are all there, obvious and repeated: excuses that no longer hold, habits that suddenly change, absences that multiply.

This is not a matter of intelligence, but of trust—or fear. One doesn’t look because looking would change everything. And change, in those circumstances, rarely promises improvement.

Italian uses food even to talk about what weighs on us. You may smile, of course. But some truths, even when they smell wonderful, are still hard to swallow.

Read Samuel Ghelli's first Appetito Magazine article below:

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

News

Chef Tony Gemignani Helps Princess Cruises Alfredo’s Win Ospitalità Italiana

The honor reflects a focused investment in doing Italian pizza properly, even miles from shore.

February 16, 2026
News

Inside Dallas’ Urban Italia with Chef Carla Pellegrino

Chef Carla Pellegrino discusses Italian American cooking at her new Dallas restaurant.

February 16, 2026
Today's stories are presented by

Bona Furtuna

From estate-grown Extra Virgin Olive Oil and air-dried Ancient Grain Pasta, to organic Marinara Pasta Sauce, Salt Seasonings, Pesto & Spreads, or Aged Balsamic Vinegar, Bona Furtuna’s Italian food products are sustainably produced for flavor and body while preserving the biological heritage of Sicily.

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Features

Heirloom Recipes from the Scotto Family of Pelato

Anthony Scotto III reflects on the family recipes and traditions behind Pelato.

February 13, 2026
Recipes

Spritzed With Love: A Valentine’s Day Citrus Cake

Inspired by a first sip of Aperol spritz in Venice, this light citrus cake is the perfect Valentine’s Day dessert to share with someone you love.

February 13, 2026
News

Joanna Moeller Shines on Good Day New York for Valentine’s Day

Appetito contributor Joanna Moller visited the set of Good Day New York to share a Valentine's Day menu that featured her Lobster Risotto.

February 13, 2026
Recipes

New York-Style Heart-Shaped Pizza at Home for Valentine’s Day

A heart-shaped pizza is a simple, playful way to show a little extra love around the table.

February 12, 2026
See all posts